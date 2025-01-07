Honda reveals two new ‘0 Series' EVs to be produced in Ohio

Honda Motor revealed the company's newest electric vehicles that are set to be produced at a multibillion-dollar manufacturing complex in Ohio.

LAS VEGAS — Honda Motor on Tuesday at the CES tech conference revealed the company's newest electric vehicles that are set to be produced at a multibillion-dollar manufacturing complex in central Ohio.

The vehicles are the Honda 0 Saloon, which is an updated version of a concept car revealed last year at CES, and the Honda 0 SUV. Both "0 Series" vehicles are prototypes, which means they're intended for customer production but could still see some changes ahead.

Honda said production models based on both prototypes are expected to launch in North America in 2026, starting with the SUV and then the Saloon. The automaker declined to release specific details about the new EVs such as expected pricing, range and performance.

The exteriors of the vehicles are noticeably different than Honda's current models, featuring sleek, future-esque designs. Honda said the new 0 Series vehicles are being developed with three core principles in mind: "Thin, light and wise."

Lance Woelfer, vice president of American Honda Motor automobile sales, said the automaker took feedback from the vehicles it revealed last year for the new models.

"That's the reason we do it, is it gives us an opportunity to get some input and feedback from the community," he told CNBC. "It gave us additional confidence."

Honda on Tuesday also announced a new vehicle operating system for the Honda 0 Series vehicles called "Asimo OS" that the company said will offer highly automated driving technologies such as hands-free driving.

The name Asimo is in reference to a Honda humanoid robot that the automaker first introduced more than 20 years ago at CES.

Honda is planning to install Asimo OS in all Honda 0 Series models, including production models of the Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 Saloon.

It's unclear how the announced plans for a merger between Honda and fellow Japanese automaker Nissan Motor could impact any of the company's product plans.

The 0 Series EVs from Honda were revealed a day after the company's tie-up with Sony, called Afeela, unveiled its first EV model. The car, called AFEELA 1, is expected to go on sale in California this year, followed by deliveries in 2026.

California is the country's largest EV market, where automakers have routinely launched such models first to assist sales and meet the state's strict fuel economy and emissions standards.

The company said the AFEELA 1 sedan will be available in two trims, with prices starting from $89,900.