Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

How Much Money You'll Have in Your Monthly Budget If You Retire With $1 Million

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

The S&P 500 gained more than 16% last year despite an unprecedented global shutdown.

But you shouldn't plan your retirement based on double-digit returns. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

You should aim to spend up to 4% of your nest egg per year in retirement, according to financial advisor Winnie Sun. That percentage can drop, however, based on several factors such as if your home isn't paid off or if you have high health-care costs, Sun said. 

The strategy also assumes that you have a balanced portfolio, focusing more on bonds and cash-type investments for your short-term needs. This allows the stocks in your portfolio to grow for the future, according to Sun. 

Money Report

investing 22 mins ago

California Oil Spill Highlights Need for Environmentally Focused Investing, Expert Says. Here's How to Get Started

United States 32 mins ago

Congress Faces 3 Major Economic Deadlines Before the Year Ends: Debt Limit, Infrastructure and Government Funding

Check out this video to see a few different case studies of how much spending money you'll have if you retire on $1 million. 

More from Invest in You:
'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should do during pandemic
Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine on their honeymoon cruise
How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeInvestment strategySpecial Reportssavings
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us