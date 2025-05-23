How Nashville transformed from Music City into a booming business hub

Nashville, Tennessee, has transformed from its reputation as "Music City" into a major U.S. metro thanks to rapid population growth, job opportunities in key industries like healthcare and tech and a good quality of life.

It's now become one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities, boasting a diverse community and a competitive economy.

"It's not just economics. It's our climate here," said John Eldridge, founder and CEO of development company E3 Construction Services. "It's our culture here. It's our location."

Some of the biggest names in tech like Amazon and Oracle have invested in the region, too, fueling a rapid tech expansion. Oracle has developed a $1.4 billion Nashville campus for its global headquarters, and Amazon has leased over 1 million square feet of office space in downtown — on top of opening a $230 million East Coast operations hub in 2018.

According to a joint report by the Great Nashville Technology Council and Middle Tennessee State University, the number of tech jobs in the Nashville area grew by 17% between 2017 and 2022.

"We found that we could locate here, we found that we could find the talent here," said Amazon's Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development Holly Sullivan adding that both the state of Tennessee and the city of Nashville had very business-friendly policies. "When you find that, you want to double down on that."

Many other corporate giants have been recruited to the area thanks to the city's 10-year strategy that gets upgraded every decade. Under the plan, more than 600,000 jobs have been created since 1990 and per-capita income in the region has grown by more than 234%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Commercial and residential real estate have boomed, though the city has struggled to keep up with enough affordable housing. Nashville ranked among cities with the biggest increase in home prices between 2014 and 2024, according to Construction Coverage.

