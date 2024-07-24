How the ultra-wealthy travel in Paris

Paris boasts many luxurious five-star accommodations.

At the Hotel Plaza Athénée, a single night during peak season can cost around $44,000, while a stay in the Imperial Suite at the Ritz Paris can command an astounding $70,000 per night.

Hôtel de Crillon, an 18th-century palace which was converted into a luxury hotel in 1909, has hosted numerous celebrities, royalty and heads of state. Its "Les Grands Appartements" span more than 335 square meters (3,606 square feet) and includes two large suites designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

For a break from the city, consider Chateau de Villette, a late 17th-century estate 40 minutes from Paris by car. Known as "Little Versailles," the chateau boasts a neoclassical facade. A week's stay costs nearly $270,000.

France, the birthplace of the Michelin Guide, offers no shortage of luxurious dining, with 630 starred restaurants nationwide, including nine in Paris with three Michelin stars. Le Cinq, in Paris' Four Seasons Hotel George V, serves dishes by award-winning chef Christian Le Squer and wine from a cellar that can hold 50,000 bottles.

Other notable options include Restaurant Kei, which fuses Japanese and Western cuisines, and Epicure in Le Bristol Paris, which serves elevated classic French fare.

Visitors can sail down the river Seine on high-end private yachts or enjoy a private shopping experience at Samaritaine — one of the city's oldest department stores, now owned by LVMH.