How to negotiate your salary in 2025: Start the conversation ‘before you’re desperate for an answer’

A majority, 56% of U.S. workers are looking for a new job or plan to in 2025, according to an October 2024 Resume Templates survey of 1,258 U.S. workers. Their reasons vary: 37% feel undervalued, another 37% feel burned out and 40% cite low pay.

If you, too, are hoping to get a pay bump in 2025 but not necessarily looking to leave your job, you can still try to negotiate for a higher salary where you currently work.

Here are three tips for salary negotiation in 2025, according to professor of organization psychology and author of "Likeable Badass" Alison Fragale.

'What do I want?'

First, in terms of a salary figure, consider, "what do I want?" Fragale says.

Home in on the salary you're hoping to get, then find data proving why that number is realistic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics and sites like Levels.fyi, ZipRecruiter and Payscale all list salary ranges and averages for various jobs and industries.

You can also talk to a friend who works in the industry or try to find someone in your company who's willing to talk about what internal salary ranges look like.

Those kinds of data points help "ground you in what might be possible," says Fragale.

'What's a win for the other party'

Ultimately, what will help you make the best case for why you deserve a raise is proof of your contributions at work.

"The best justifications are always in terms of what's a win for the other party," says Fragale, adding that, "people are generally going to say yes to you when they highly value what you're offering."

The best way to highlight your unique contributions is to quantify your successes. Some jobs make it easier to do that, like sales. But even if you're, say, a recruiter, there are ways to give numerical values to your work. You can say, "I have had 218 conversations with interested applicants to the organization," says Fragale as an example. Or, "I have attended 43 recruiting events."

"I would recommend somebody have both an electronic file and a paper file" of your various accomplishments, she says. Update your lists regularly so you don't forget any wins along the way.

'Start this conversation before you're desperate'

Finally, start bringing up your ask with your manager early in 2025.

"You need to start this conversation before you're desperate for an answer," says Fragale, and before you "really start to feel bitter" that you're not being compensated fairly. That's because it's an ask that takes time. Even if your boss thinks you deserve that raise immediately, they will often have "to go negotiate with someone else on your behalf," she says. "And that can't happen instantly."

Bring up your raise as early in the year as you feel is appropriate, then ask, "when should I follow up with you about this again?" says Fragale. That way you're not asking with one foot out the door, and you have a sense for when you can get an update down the line.

