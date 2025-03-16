Money Report

How to spot phony $1,400 IRS stimulus payment offers and protect your data

By Mike Winters, CNBC

The Good Brigade | Getty

If you receive an unsolicited text claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service, it's almost certainly a scam.

This is especially relevant during tax season. The Better Business Bureau warns about phishing attempts in which scammers use the promise of automatic payments for $1,400 stimulus checks as a lure to steal sensitive data.

While the stimulus checks are legitimate — check your eligibility here — the IRS is not texting taxpayers about them.

The IRS typically only communicates with taxpayers through mailed letters via the U.S. Postal Service. In rare instances, the agency may call or text, but only if you've already provided your phone number and opted in for communications through official IRS channels, like its website or mobile app.

These calls or texts typically relate to identity verification, account updates or ongoing matters such as payment plans or resolving tax issues. The agency won't text you about stimulus check money.

How the scam works

The scam texts appear to come from the IRS, telling recipients they qualify for a $1,400 check as part of the Economic Impact Payment rebate, and directing them to a link to claim it. That link leads to a fake-yet-convincing IRS website designed to steal personal and financial details — information that could be used for identity theft or fraud.

If you're eligible, the real $1,400 will be automatically sent to your mailing address or direct deposit account, if you've provided that information to the IRS. Remember, the agency will never ask for personal details like your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card numbers via text, email or phone call.

If you receive a text claiming you're due for a $1,400 rebate, don't click on any hyperlinks or images. Just delete the text, or select 'report junk' or 'report phishing,' depending on your phone settings. 

You can also forward suspicious texts to phishing@irs.gov and report fraud to the BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

