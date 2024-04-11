How writing a letter to your future self can help you set—and achieve—long-term goals, experts say

Creating and maintaining the kind of habits that will benefit you in the long-term can be a challenge. Just a month into 2024, 41% of Americans who'd made New Year's resolutions had kept just some or none of them at all, according to the Pew Research Center.

But there are practices that can help. Ari Wallach, executive director of Longpath, which helps foster long-term thinking in organizations and individuals, outlined a couple of practices for changing present-day behavior on a recent episode of the "Masters of Scale: Rapid Response" podcast.

One of them is to "write a letter to your future self," he told podcast host Bob Safian. "The research shows that it's not about receiving that letter but it's actually about writing that letter that changes how you think about yourself and your role in future shaping."

Mental health professionals agree that there's a benefit to this practice.

Writing a letter to your future self "helps people concentrate on their goals," says Gail Purvis, clinician in private practice and at Weill Cornell Medicine's department of psychiatry. That's because "putting pen to paper … emphasizes the importance of thinking about your future and what you want," she says.

The most effective way of doing this is not to set concrete goals, such as "by now you should have purchased a house and gotten married and had two kids," she says. Rather, Purvis would encourage people to approach their future selves with genuine hopes and compassion for them.

Try writing statements like "I hope the work that you have decided to do is meaningful and pleasurable to you" and "I hope that you have friends who love you" and who you love just as much. These kinds of statements won't make your future self feel guilty if certain goals have not been accomplished.

Wallach doesn't emphasize the importance of receiving the letter as much as crafting it, but Purvis says there's benefit to this as well.

Reading your letter down the line "increases a lot of self-awareness," she says, because it can help you get to know yourself better and see, over time, what you set out to do and what you accomplished. Ultimately, "the more you know yourself and the more you have compassion for yourself, the better decisions you'll make for yourself and for your loved ones."

Write that letter to your future self and keep it safe for as long as you want to wait to open it. You can also ask a family member to hold on to it, set it as an email that will get sent in the future or try using a service like FutureMe, which lets you write a letter and sends it for you.

