HPE shares pop after activist Elliott Management takes $1.5 billion stake

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumped nearly 7% after Elliott Investment Management took a more than $1.5 billion stake in the technology company, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The activist investor hopes to engage the company in discussions on how to improve shareholder value, the source said.

Shares of the data center equipment maker have lost more than a fourth in value this year. Last month, the company topped quarterly revenues expectations, but issued weak fiscal full-year guidance. HPE also said it grappled with higher discounting.

Bloomberg first reported the news.

