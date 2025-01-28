HSBC to exit M&A and capital markets businesses in UK, Europe and the U.S.

- The bank is preparing to wind down its M&A and equity capital markets businesses in Europe, the U.K. and the U.S.
- "As part of our ongoing efforts to simplify HSBC and increase leadership in our areas of strength, we are finalising a review of our Investment Banking business," a spokesperson said Tuesday.
- The news comes as HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery, who stepped into the leadership role last year, embarks the lender on a broader overhaul targeting cost-cutting efforts.
HSBC is preparing to wind down its M&A and equity capital markets businesses in Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. amid a broader overhaul of its investment banking operations.
"As part of our ongoing efforts to simplify HSBC and increase leadership in our areas of strength, we are finalising a review of our Investment Banking business," a spokesperson said Tuesday. "We will retain more focused M&A and equity capital markets capabilities in Asia and the Middle East and will begin to wind-down our M&A and equity capital markets activities in the UK, Europe, and the US, subject to local legal requirements."
London-listed shares of HSBC were down 0.36% at 10:41 a.m. London time.
The news comes as HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery, who stepped into the leadership role last year, embarks the lender on a broader overhaul targeting cost-cutting efforts.
Back in October, the bank unveiled plans for a new geographic setup and set out to consolidate its operations into four business units, divided between an "Eastern markets" branch — reuniting Asia-Pacific and the Middle East — and a "Western markets" division, comprising the non-ringed-fenced U.K. bank, the continental European business and the Americas.
This breaking news story is being updated.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.