Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

IEA says coal use hit an all-time high last year — and global demand will persist near record levels

By Anmar Frangoul,CNBC

Huang Shipeng | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • The IEA said 10,440 terawatt hours were generated from coal in 2022.
  • That figure accounted for 36% of the planet's electricity generation.
  • A fossil fuel, coal's use has a substantial impact on the environment.

Coal consumption increased by 3.3% to hit a fresh record high of 8.3 billion metric tons in 2022, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

According to the Paris-based organization's Coal Market Update, demand increased "despite a weaker global economy, mainly driven by being more readily available and relatively cheaper than gas in many parts of the world."

Overall, the IEA said 10,440 terawatt hours were generated from coal in 2022, a figure that accounted for 36% of the planet's electricity generation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Looking ahead, the IEA said coal consumption in 2023 would remain near last year's record levels.

Geographically, the picture in 2023 is mixed. "By region, coal demand fell faster than previously expected in the first half of this year in the United States and the European Union — by 24% and 16%, respectively," the IEA said in a statement accompanying its report.

"However, demand from the two largest consumers, China and India, grew by over 5% during the first half, more than offsetting declines elsewhere," it added.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Turkey's central bank says inflation is set to hit 58% — more than double its previous estimate

news 34 mins ago

McDonald's is creating a spinoff restaurant brand called CosMc's

'Red-hot upside': This global high-growth tech fund's stock could rise by 180%, says Berenberg

UBS just updated its 'highest conviction' stock list with picks to beat the market

‘Undeniably vast’ opportunity: Bank of America names generative A.I. global ‘winners’

As investor focus shifts to EVs, analysts expect these auto stocks to soar

Coal is a fossil fuel. Its use has a substantial impact on the environment, with environmental organization Greenpeace describing it as "the dirtiest, most polluting way of producing energy."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, meanwhile, lists a range of emissions related to the burning of coal, including carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, particulates and nitrogen oxides.

"Coal is the largest single source of carbon emissions from the energy sector, and in Europe and the United States, the growth of clean energy has put coal use into structural decline," Keisuke Sadamori, the IEA's director of energy markets and security, said Thursday.  

"But demand remains stubbornly high in Asia, even as many of those economies have significantly ramped up renewable energy sources," he added.

Going forward, Sadamori said "greater policy efforts and investments" were needed in order to "drive a massive surge in clean energy and energy efficiency to reduce coal demand in economies where energy needs are growing fast."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us