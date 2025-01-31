I'm a therapist who's worked with over 100 couples—what people in the happiest relationships do that most don't

Conflict is inevitable in any relationship, but how we handle it can make all the difference.

As a psychotherapist who has worked with over 100 couples, I've seen how small changes in communication can fundamentally transform the way they work through disagreements together.

But in the happiest and most successful relationships, couples use an effective tool that I like to call the "5-Second Pause Rule."

A small but mighty pause

Have you ever noticed how quickly a minor disagreement with your partner can spiral out of control?

I've seen so many fights start with an offhand comment or a forgotten chore. Before both people know it, they're arguing about issues much bigger than what they started with. Suddenly, old arguments are being rehashed, or new ones are appearing out of thin air.

DON'T MISS: How to use AI to be more productive and successful at work

This is where the 5-Second Pause comes in. The idea is simple: When you feel a conversation starting to heat up, pause for five seconds before responding. In that short time, your brain gets a chance to cool down, shift out of a reactive mode, and engage with your partner more thoughtfully.

And this tactic isn't based on a hunch — it's backed by research. In one study of over 6,000 trials, researchers found that taking a brief pause during moments of rising tension significantly reduced the likelihood of conflicts escalating.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Overall, it's a small adjustment with big results.

Putting it into action

When you're both calm and receptive, sit down with your partner and explain how taking five seconds to pause during heated moments can help the both of you stay connected and avoid saying things you'll later regret.

It's important that you both agree to use this tool — it works best when it's a shared effort.

1. Create a plan together

This is the fun part: Decide how you'll implement the rule. Should conflict arise in the future, what will your signal be to put it into action? Will you hold up a hand or say a specific code word? The end goal should be to set out the best way for you both to pause without feeling dismissed.

Make sure you're very clear about when it's appropriate to use this rule, and when it's important to keep the conversation flowing. The rule should be used as a preventative measure; it doesn't grant you immunity from important yet difficult conversations.

2. Practice it in the moment

Consistency is key. The next time you and your other half wind up in a tense conversation, take a step back, breathe, and count to five.

Use this time to ground yourself and to consider what you want to say next. Those few seconds are all it takes to help you respond from a place of understanding, rather than defensiveness. You might be surprised by the impact it has — not just on the argument, but on your relationship as a whole.

Jourdan Travers, LCSW, is a psychotherapist and clinical director at Awake Therapy, a telehealth company that provides online psychotherapy, counseling and coaching. She also helps curate the popular mental health and wellness website, Therapytips.org. Jourdan received her MSW from The University of Maryland and her B.A. in psychology from California State University Northridge.

Want to up your AI skills and be more productive? Take CNBC's new online course How to Use AI to Be More Successful at Work. Expert instructors will teach you how to get started, practical uses, tips for effective prompt-writing, and mistakes to avoid. Sign up now and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+ taxes and fees) through February 11, 2025.