India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire — explosions reported in Kashmir

India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire Saturday, ending days of fighting between the two nuclear-armed powers.

President Donald Trump said that the agreement was the result of U.S.-brokered talks, but the extent of the administration's involvement is not clear.

Pakistani and Indian leaders confirmed the ceasefire agreement but did not cite U.S. involvement in their initial statements.

An Indian foreign ministry official said the deal was "worked out directly between the two countries," according to the New York Times.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif did, however, thank Trump for his "proactive role for peace" and the U.S. for "facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability."

The ceasefire announcement came hours after fighting continued to escalate on Saturday, with both nations launching continued military operations against each other.

The ceasefire began at 5 p.m. local time, but explosions were later reported in the area of Kashmir controlled by India.

Omar Abdullah, chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir, said on X that fighting started in the region's capital city, "air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up."

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar did not mention the role of the U.S. in a statement confirming the ceasefire and said that "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

"It will continue to do so," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's ceasefire announcement on X also did not mention U.S. involvement.

"Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that Vice President JD Vance met with leaders of the two nations over the last two days and that the countries agreed "to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site."

Indian or Pakistani officials have not publicly confirmed that they've agreed to such talks.

Jaishankar said he did speak with Rubio Saturday morning, but did not detail U.S. involvement in the ceasefire deal talks.