Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

India's IndusInd Bank shares plunge 27%, major shareholder urges calm

By Katrina Bishop, CNBC

Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings.
Chandan Khanna | AFP | Getty Images
  • Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings, told CNBC-TV18: "At the moment, there is no margin call."
  • IndusInd Bank said on Monday that it had identified some "discrepancies" in its derivatives portfolio.
  • Shares closed 27.17% lower on Tuesday following the news.

The chairman of IndusInd Bank's founding company sought to reassure investors after shares plunged over 27% on Tuesday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), told CNBC-TV18 that the sharp fall in the bank's share price hadn't triggered a margin call on shares held by IIHL.

"At the moment, there is no margin call," Hinduja said. "The pockets of the shareholders and the pockets of the IIHL is very strong."

The beleaguered Indian lender said on Monday that it had identified some "discrepancies" in its derivatives portfolio. "Bank's detailed internal review has estimated an adverse impact of approximately 2.35% of Bank's Net worth as of December 2024," it said in a release.

Shares closed 27.17% lower on Tuesday following the news.

Read more on CNBC-TV18 here.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us