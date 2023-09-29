Inside American Airlines' new kitchen – and how it makes 15,000 meals a day

Food service on domestic airlines has drastically changed in recent years.

American Airlines just built a 214,000-square-foot facility at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. It prepares up to 15,000 meals a day, with the help of robots, for more than 800 flights daily.

The new kitchen features more automation to keep up with demand and to minimize catering delays as the number of people traveling breaks records. Global travel demand is expected to double by 2040, according to the International Air Transport Association.

"We have some of the highest load factors we've ever had in the history of American. And so we wanted to build the next generation of catering facility that would grow with us," said Brady Byrnes, senior vice president of inflight and premium guest services at American Airlines.

Nearly 3 million passengers fly every day in the U.S., according to the Transportation Security Administration. Recently, airlines have seen an increase in passengers buying up to premium seats, putting pressure on airlines to offer better food options — and more of them.

