Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Intel shares pop 12% on report Broadcom and Taiwan Semi could break up company

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Intel faces headwinds in China as trade body calls for security probe
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are potentially weighing independent deals that could split embattled chipmaker Intel, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Intel has shed billions in market value as it fell behind on the artificial intelligence tailwinds that have swept up the broader semiconductor sector.
  • With Tuesday's gains, shares are up 29% this year following a 60% slump in 2024.

Intel shares rallied 12% on Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that both Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are potentially weighing bids that could result in splitting the embattled chipmaker.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The stock was on pace for its best day since March 2020.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Broadcom may consider a play for the company's chip design and marketing segment, citing people familiar with the matter, while TSMC is interested in a stake or complete control of Intel's factories. The companies have not filed bids and talks are largely informal, the Journal reported.

The iconic American chipmaker's stock has continued to sink lower in recent years, shedding billions in market value. Intel fell behind on the artificial intelligence tailwinds that have swept up the broader semiconductor sector.

In August, shares suffered their worst day on the stock market in 50 years and hit their lowest level since 2013 after the company posted disappointing quarterly results. Intel also said it would axe 15% of its employees.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

A 20% S&P 500 ‘three-peat' is unlikely in 2025, market strategist says

news 2 hours ago

Tesla's law firm drafts Delaware bill that could salvage Musk pay package

By September, CNBC confirmed that competitor Qualcomm had approached the company about a potential takeover, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Intel board ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger in December as the stock underperformed and confidence dwindled in his ability to turn around the embattled chipmaker.

Last week, shares popped 6% after Vice President JD Vance said that America will protect artificial intelligence technologies from foreign adversaries and promised that more AI chips would be made on U.S. soil.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

With Tuesday's gains, shares are up 29% this year following a 60% slump in 2024. Broadcom shares dipped 2%, while Taiwan Semi dipped less than 1%.

Read the full story here: Broadcom, TSMC Weigh Possible Intel Deals That Would Split Storied Chip Maker

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us