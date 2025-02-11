Intel shares rise after VP Vance promises to safeguard American AI and chips

Shares of Intel rose 8% after Vice President JD Vance said that the U.S. will safeguard American artificial intelligence technologies from "theft and misuse" by adversaries.

In a keynote address at the Paris AI summit, Vance said the U.S. will "block efforts, full stop" of authoritarian regimes stealing AI to "strengthen their military intelligence."

Intel lost 60% of its market value last year as the company fell further behind in AI to competitors like Nvidia and Broadcom.

Shares of Intel rose 8% on Tuesday after Vice President JD Vance said the U.S. will safeguard American artificial intelligence technologies from "theft and misuse" by adversaries.

"Some authoritarian regimes have stolen and used AI to strengthen their military intelligence and surveillance capabilities, capture foreign data and create propaganda to undermine other nations' national security," Vance said in a keynote address at the Paris AI summit. "This administration will block such efforts, full stop."

While the vice president didn't directly refer to the emergence of China's DeepSeek, Vance emphasized the importance of working with allies to "close pathways to adversaries attaining AI capabilities that threaten all of our people."

The U.S. and Britain both refused to sign an international declaration on AI at the summit. The agreement commits each signing country to "ensuring AI is open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy, taking into account international frameworks for all." The U.S. declined to give a clear reason for not participating.

Intel, which used to be the world's leading semiconductor company before losing market share in recent years to a number of competitors, is in desperate need of a boost. The stock lost 60% of its value last year, while rivals Nvidia and Broadcom rallied on soaring demand for their AI processors.

Last month, Intel reported a third straight quarter of declining revenue and issued a disappointing forecast. It was the chipmaker's first earnings report since announcing the departure of Pat Gelsinger as CEO. Gelsinger had a difficult four-year tenure, not only giving up market share but also committing to manufacture costly plants.

Intel has won billions of dollars in government subsidies to build factories in an effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing to the U.S.

Intel appointed two interim co-CEOs, finance chief David Zinsner and Intel Products CEO Michelle Johnston Holthaus, to succeed Gelsinger.

