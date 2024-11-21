Money Report

Intuit shares drop as quarterly forecast misses estimates due to revenue getting delayed

By Jordan Novet,CNBC

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi speaks at the opening night of the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 2024.
Rodin Eckenroth | Filmmagic | Getty Images
  • Intuit's fiscal first-quarter results exceeded expectations.
  • The finance software company reaffirmed its full-year view but said promotional changes in the current quarter will affect revenue timing.

Intuit shares fell 6% in extended trading on Thursday after the finance software maker issued a revenue forecast for the current quarter that trailed analysts' estimates due to some sales getting delayed.

Here's how the company performed in comparison with LSEG consensus:

  • Earnings per share: $2.50 adjusted vs. 2.35 expected
  • Revenue: $3.28 billion vs. 3.14 billion

Revenue increased 10% year over year in the quarter, which ended on Oct. 31, according to a statement. Net income fell to $197 million, or 70 cents per share, from $241 million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.

While results for the fiscal first quarter topped estimates, second-quarter guidance was light. Intuit said it anticipates a single-digit decline in revenue from the consumer segment because of promotional changes. While that will affect revenue timing, it won't have any impact on the full 2025 fiscal year.

Intuit called for second-quarter earnings of $2.55 to $2.61 per share, with $3.81 billion to $3.85 billion in revenue. The consensus from LSEG was $3.20 per share and $3.87 billion in revenue.

For the full year, Intuit expects $19.16 to $19.36 in adjusted earnings per share on $18.16 billion to $18.35 billion in revenue. That implies revenue growth between 12% and 13%. Analysts polled by LSEG were looking for $19.33 in adjusted earnings per share and $18.26 billion in revenue.

Revenue from the Global Business Solutions Group came in at $2.5 billion in the first quarter. The figure was up 9% and inline with estimates, according to StreetAccount. Formerly known as the Small Business and Self-Employed segment, the group includes Mailchimp, QuickBooks, small business financing and merchant payment processing.

CreditKarma revenue came in at $524 million, above StreetAccount's $430 million consensus.

At Thursday's close, Intuit shares were up about 9% so far in 2024, while the S&P 500 has gained almost 25% in the same period.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

