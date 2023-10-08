Israel-Hamas live updates: More than 1,100 killed in conflict; Israeli forces' progress taking ‘more time than expected'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas conflict. See below for the latest updates.

Israel is reeling from the deadliest attack suffered in half a century. Combat in the Gaza Strip continues, as Israel retaliates against a surprise offensive carried out by the militant organization Hamas early Saturday morning.

More than 700 Israelis have been killed in what Hamas is calling Operation Al Aqsa Flood, with at least 400 Palestinians killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. The total number of deaths has surpassed 1,100, including foreign nationals.

Hamas is a designated terrorist group backed by Iran and operating in the Gaza Strip, which Israel has blockaded since 2007.

An unknown number of Israelis, both civilians and soldiers, have been taken captive by Hamas in its hostilities, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare that his country is at war.

Israel spokesperson: This could be a 9/11 and a Pearl Harbor wrapped into one

Jonathan Conricus, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said Saturday's surprise attack by Hamas on Israel marked "by far the worst day in Israeli history."

Speaking in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Conricus said: "If you are Americans, and want to compare this to something in American history, then this could be a 9/11 and a Pearl Harbor wrapped into one."

He said the Israeli military had amassed around 100,000 reserve troops in the south of the country.

An IDF Spokesperson @jconricus shares an important statement on ‘Swords of Iron’. LIVE from Tel Aviv: https://t.co/5lYJlleXK6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2023

"Our job is to make sure that at the end of this war, Hamas will no longer have any military capabilities to threaten Israeli civilians with," he said.

"In addition to that, we are also to make sure that Hamas will not be able to govern the Gaza Strip."

Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip — a small strip of land between Israel and Egypt — in 2005 and Hamas took control of the area in 2007. Currently, more than 2 million Palestinians live in Gaza.

— Katrina Bishop

Israeli Defense Forces say 500 enemy targets were hit in overnight attack

The Israel Defense Forces said it struck more than 500 enemy targets in an overnight attack on Gaza following a surprise offensive by Palestinian militant group Hamas early Saturday.

The targets included seven command centers used by Hamas, the IDF said in a Google-translated update on Monday.

"The IDF will continue to attack with force in the Gaza Strip and deal lethal damage to the terrorist organizations," the force said.

Israel has pledged war and is carrying out a spate of retaliatory attacks following the Hamas attack of Saturday, which left more than 1,100 dead across Israel and the Gaza Strip.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Thailand confirms 12 citizens killed in Israel, 11 kidnapped

Thailand's government confirmed that 12 of its citizens were killed in the violence that engulfed southern Israel over the weekend as the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas launched a surprise attack of unprecedented scale on the country.

Eleven Thai citizens were also kidnapped as Hamas took an unknown number of hostages from the area, the Thai foreign ministry said. The total number of hostages is more than 100, Israeli officials say.

Eight Thais were also injured since the fighting began. More than 1,000 Thai workers in Israel have asked to be evacuated. Some 30,000 Thai nationals work in Israel, the foreign ministry said.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that the Royal Thai Air Force is on standby to evacuate its citizens from Israel.

— Natasha Turak

Israeli forces fighting Hamas on the ground but taking 'more time than expected': IDF

Jalaa Marey | AFP | Getty Images

A spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces said that Israeli troops were still battling with Hamas on the ground but have so far not progressed at the expected pace, more than 48 hours after the initial attack by the Palestinian terrorist group.

"We are still fighting. Seven to eight open places around Gaza where we still have warriors fighting terrorists," IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said. "It is taking us more time than we expected ... We thought this morning we would be in a better place."

He added that Hamas fighters may still be entering Israel from Gaza, and said that Hamas did not "knock the roof" before attacking civilian areas, which is the term for what Israel says is its warning to civilians before it bombs a building.

"When they came in and threw grenades at our ambulances they did not knock on the roof," Hecht said. "This is war. The scale is different."

— Natasha Turak

Oil prices jump 4% in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

Oil prices jumped 4% as the Israel-Hamas conflict extended into its third day following a surprise attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Global benchmark Brent traded 4.53% higher at $88.33 a barrel Monday, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 4.69% to $86.63 per barrel.

At dawn on Saturday during a major Jewish holiday, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a multi-pronged infiltration into Israel — by land, sea and air using paragliders. The attack came hours after thousands of rockets were sent from Gaza into Israel.

Read the full story here.

— Lee Ying Shan

More than 1,100 dead on both sides since Hamas attack began

More than 1,100 people have been killed since the terrorist group Hamas launched a massive surprise attack on Israel in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Israeli authorities say at least 700 Israelis have been killed, with Gaza's health ministry reporting more than 400 Palestinians dead in retaliatory airstrikes carried out by the Israel Defense Forces. An unconfirmed number of foreign nationals were also killed.

Medical treatment for Palestinians in Gaza is being hampered by Israel cutting power to the blockaded territory.

— Natasha Turak