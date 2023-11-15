Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israeli military raids largest hospital in the Gaza Strip

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas war.

Fadel Senna | AFP | Getty Images

Israel said its forces were conducting a "precise" operation against Hamas in a specific area of the al-Shifa medical complex "with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians being used by Hamas as human shields."

The Israel Defense Forces said the incursion is "based on intelligence information and an operational necessity." The military further reported locating a Hamas training encampment containing tunnel shafts, classrooms, intelligence materials and weapons.

This comes as the World Health Organization states the situation at the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City has grown increasingly dire and that a cease-fire is necessary to preserve civilian lives. The WHO has said that al-Shifa has ceased to function.

Russian ambassador to Israel warns of 'very high' chances conflict will spread into Middle East

The chances of the Israel-Hamas conflict spreading to the broader Middle East region is very high, Russia's Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said, according to Russian state media.

"I can state that the level of confrontation between Israelis and Palestinians remains extremely high and the degree of expansion of the conflict into the region is, unfortunately, very high," he said, in Google-translated comments reported by Russian state outlet Tass.

"We need to act against this immediately," Viktorov added.

The potential for the Israeli war with Hamas to engulf the wider Middle East has been a primary concern for the international community, following exchanges of fire between Israel and Yemen's Houthi militants, Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Syrian administration of Bashard al-Assad — all of whom receive support from Iran, as does Hamas. Turkey has also increasingly condemned Israel, given hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Russia had initially aimed for a balanced diplomatic response, divided between loyalties to Israel and Iran and even accepting a delegation of Hamas on its territory. Moscow has turned progressively critical of Israel throughout the conflict.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Israeli military gives update on al-Shifa incursion

Gil Cohen-magen | Afp | Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari supplied a further update of the military's incursion in the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, which it entered overnight.

"IDF forces continue to operate in a targeted manner in a part of the Shifa hospital area where they are scanning for infrastructure and terrorist means of the terrorist organization Hamas. Also, the forces delivered humanitarian equipment and placed it at the entrance to the hospital," he said in a Google-translated post on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The IDF suspects Hamas of fostering military positions beneath the hospital and says it is not at war with the civilians trapped in the crossfire.

"In recent weeks, the IDF has publicly warned time and again that Hamas' continued military use of Shifa hospital jeopardizes its protected status under the international law," Hagari said in a separate video address.

"We also gave ample time to stop this unlawful abuse of the hospital. The IDF has also facilitated wide-scale evacuations of the hospital and maintained regular dialogue with hospital authorities."

Doctors and human rights groups have previously said that civilians and medical staff were blockaded inside the al-Shifa and al-Quds hospitals. It is unclear whether al-Shifa personnel or civilians were able to exit, while the Palestine Red Cross Society on late Tuesday said it prevailed to carry out an evacuation of the al-Quds facility.

— Ruxandra Iordache

UN aid chief says the protection of civilians must 'override all other concerns' amid al-Shifa raid

Louai Beshara | Afp | Getty Images

The U.N. aid chief said he is "appalled" by the Israeli incursion into the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need to protect civilians on premise.

"I'm appalled by reports of military raids in Al Shifa hospital in #Gaza," Martin Griffiths, U.N. under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said on social media. "The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns. Hospitals are not battlegrounds."

Israel launched its overnight raid of the al-Shifa hospital, in what it says is the pursuit of Hamas positions and infrastructure beneath the medical complex.

— Ruxandra Iordache

UN trucks to be allowed to refuel at the Rafah crossing for operations in the Gaza Strip, Israel says

Eyad Baba | Afp | Getty Images

U.N. trucks delivering humanitarian assistance will be allowed to refuel at the Rafah crossing that bridges the Gaza Strip and Egypt, Israel's agency for the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on social media.

"UN trucks transporting humanitarian aid from the Rafah crossing into the southern Gaza Strip will be refueled today (Wed) at the crossing," it said. "This follows a request from the US administration and is being done in coordination with the relevant security authorities."

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Israel had given approval for 24,000 liters (or 6,340 gallons) of diesel fuel to be used by U.N. trucks for operations in the Gaza Strip, citing an anonymous humanitarian source. COGAT did not specify the amount of fuel that will be permitted in its Wednesday update.

Human rights and aid agencies have repeatedly called for deliveries of fuel to allow them to transport and distribute the humanitarian supplies and reach civilians in need.

COGAT further said that incubators, baby food and medical supplies delivered by the Israel Defense Forces have reached the al-Shifa hospital, which the Israeli military raided overnight.

"Medical teams and Arabic speaking soldiers are on the ground to ensure that these supplies reach those in need. Our war is with Hamas, not the people in Gaza."

It is unclear how the medical equipment will function once at al-Shifa, which faces critical power shortage and has been unable to operate in a hospital capacity amid a severe depletion of its supplies and ongoing bombardment exacerbated by the latest incursion.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Palestinians in Gaza describe desperation under Israeli bombardment

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Every day in the Gaza Strip brings desperate uncertainty as the war intensifies, Palestinian residents have told CNBC.

"The nights are the scariest and longest as the bombs rain over Gaza continuously. We don't know when our turn is, but we expect to get bombed any minute," Shouq Al Najjar, a 28-year-old development worker in Gaza, told CNBC.

Read the full report here.

WHO says it has lost contact with staff at al-Shifa hospital

The World Health Organization has lost contact with its health staff at the al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip, which has been raided by Israeli military, the organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media.

"Reports of military incursion into Al-Shifa hospital are deeply concerning. We've lost touch again with health personnel at the hospital. We're extremely worried for their and their patients' safety," he said.

Israeli military entered the al-Shifa hospital in what it says is a targeted operation against alleged Hamas underground positions beneath the complex.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Israeli military opens humanitarian corridor

The Israeli Defense Forces have opened a daily humanitarian corridor for the southward evacuation of civilians from the northern part of the Gaza Strip, according to a social media update from Avichay Adraee, IDF spokesperson for Arab media.

The military will implement a "temporary tactical suspension" of activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time in the al-Salam and al-Nour neighborhoods in the Jabalia region in the north of the Gaza enclave.

"To the residents of the neighborhoods of Tal al-Hawa, al-Sabra, al-Zaytoun al-Gharbi, Daraj al-Tuffah, al-Shuja'iya, and Jabalia, we urge you to evacuate your residential areas immediately in order to preserve your safety, via Salah al-Din Road," the spokesperson said, according to a Google translation.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Netanyahu rebukes Canada's Trudeau for comments urging 'maximum restraint'

Europanewswire/gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rebuked his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, who urged Israel to exercise "maximum restraint" in its operations affecting Palestinian civilians, stressing that "the world is watching."

Speaking at a press conference in the British Columbia province, Trudeau said, "All innocent life is equal in worth, Israeli and Palestinian. I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. [Because] the world is watching, on TV, on social media. We're hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who've lost their parents. The world is witnessing this killing of women, children, of babies. This has to stop."

In a separate social media post, the Canadian leader said that French President Emmanuel Macron and he shared "deep concerns over the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the scale of suffering of Palestinian civilians, and the loss of civilian life. We also called for the immediate release of those being held hostage by Hamas."

Trudeau has previously condemned the Hamas terror attacks of Oct. 7 and the rise in antisemitic demonstrations since Israel's retaliatory offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Abir Sultan | Reuters

Likewise taking to social media, Netanyahu directed his message to Trudeau and stressed, "It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust."

He said, "While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm's way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm's way. Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint. It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime - targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians."

— Ruxandra Iordache

Jordan foreign ministry condemns Israeli raid of al-Shifa hospital

The Jordanian foreign ministry has issued a statement condemning the Israeli raid of the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, al-Shifa, as a "violation of international humanitarian law, especially the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War," according to a Google-translated social media post.

The ministry stressed it is also "holding Israel responsible for the safety of civilians and the medical staff working in the hospital."

Israeli military entered the al-Shifa hospital overnight in an operation it describes as both precise and targeted. It says it has intelligence of an underground Hamas tunnel network beneath the hospital's site and accuses the Palestinian militant group of weaponizing civilian sites as shields in the conflict.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Doctors Without Borders staff enters Gaza Strip

A team of 15 international and national members of the Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders) entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, the MSF said Tuesday.

"They will aim to support medical and surgical capacity in the Strip, where the healthcare infrastructure has collapsed, and medics are utterly exhausted."

The health care system in the Gaza Strip has all but collapsed in the face of ongoing shelling and shortages of fuel and medical equipment. The U.N. earlier this week estimated that 20 out of the territory's 36 hospitals were no longer functional.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Israel foreign minister deepens criticism of U.N. secretary-general

Pierre Albouy | Afp | Getty Images

Israel's foreign minister has deepened his criticism of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whom he accused of being unfit to lead the global coalition.

"Guterres does not deserve to be the head of the United Nations," Eli Cohen said Tuesday on U.N. premises in Geneva.

"Guterres does not promote any peace process in the region. Iran is a member in the U.N. and she is calling for the destruction of the state of Israel. A country that is calling for the destruction of another one, she cannot be a member of the U.N. And you can see how Guterres is sitting with them."

Iran has historically supported Hamas and praised, but denied responsibility for the Palestinian militant group's offensive of Oct. 7.

Cohen and Israel's representative to the U.N., Gilad Erdan, previously called for Guterres' resignation after the U.N. secretary-general delivered a late-October speech saying that the Hamas terror attacks did not happen "in a vacuum."

Guterres has repeatedly pleaded for a cease-fire in Israel-Hamas hostilities and for an end to the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

"I am deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza. In the name of humanity, I call for an immediate humanitarian cease fire," he reiterated Tuesday on social media.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Israeli military provide update on al-Shifa hospital

The Israel Defense Forces have supplied an update of their ongoing operations in the largest hospital of the Gaza Strip.



"Prior to their entry, the IDF troops encountered explosive devices and terrorist cells, and an engagement began in which terrorists were killed," the IDF said on Telegram, following its overnight operation that included medical teams and Arab speakers "who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment."

The military further reported locating a Hamas training encampment containing tunnel shafts, classrooms, intelligence materials, weapons, as well as a separate "terrorist cell that exited a building with an anti-tank missile launching post in the northern Gaza Strip."

CNBC could not confirm the information. It was not immediately clear if the latter findings were on the premise or in the vicinity of the al-Shifa hospital.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Evacuation carried out at al-Quds hospital, aid group says

The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Tuesday night said it carried out an evacuation of the second-largest hospital of the Gaza Strip, which it previously said was under the siege and bombardment of Israeli forces.

"It was a challenging and perilous day. Today, we managed to evacuate the patients, the wounded, their families, and the medical teams trapped in Al-Quds Hospital, compelled by the tragic situation that had befallen the hospital," the group said on social media.

"This comes after more than 10 days of siege, during which medical and humanitarian supplies were prevented from reaching the hospital," it added, noting the hospital had "become a threat to the lives of everyone inside," given ongoing shelling, depletion of water and power outages.

The wounded and patients were in the process of being transported for care at hospitals in the south of the Gaza enclave, which are likewise "already suffering from fuel shortages and a scarcity of medical supplies and medications," the PRCS added.

CNBC could not independently confirm developments on the ground. It was not immediately clear if the PRCS had completed a partial or full evacuation of the hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces say they do not target civilian sites and accuse Hamas of fostering its underground tunnel network beneath Palestinian hospitals.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Israeli military storms the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip

Israeli military early on Wednesday said it was carrying out a "precise and targeted operation" against Hamas militants in a "specified area" of the largest hospital of the Gaza Strip, Dar al-Shifa, according to a social media update.

The Israel Defense Forces said the incursion is "based on intelligence information and an operational necessity."

The medical facility has been unable to operate in a hospital capacity following the depletion of fuel and medical supplies. Human rights groups and local doctors have previously reported Israeli tanks blockading hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

"Instead of treating the ill, Hamas uses hospitals for terrorism. This sick exploitation of the Gazan people must be stopped," the IDF said in a separate post on the X social media platform, previously known as Twitter.

Israeli military maintains its operation in the Gaza enclave targets Hamas agents and military positions. It accuses Hamas of building an extensive underground network of tunnels for transport, shelter, weapons and explosive storage that stretches beneath vast swathes of the Gaza Strip, including the al-Shifa hospital.

The White House indicated similar intelligence on Tuesday.

"I can confirm to you that we have information that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad use some hospital in the Gaza Strip, including al-Shifa, and tunnels underneath them to conceal and to support their military operations and to hold hostages," John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, told reporters. "Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad ... members operate a commanding control note from al-Shifa in Gaza City. They have stored weapons there. And they are prepared to respond to an Israeli military operation against that facility."

He added, "We do not support striking a hospital from the air, and we do not want to see a fire fight in the hospital."

— Ruxandra Iordache

Over 600 Americans and U.S. permanent residents left Gaza through Rafah crossing; almost 1,000 are still stuck

Over 600 Americans, lawful permanent residents and their family members have left Gaza through Rafah crossing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said today.

According to the State Department's knowledge, almost 1,000 American citizens, lawful permanent residents and their families are still stuck in Gaza, Miller said.

The State Department hopes to facilitate their departure "over the coming days" should they wish to leave, Miller said.

— NBC News

UN agency says it has no more fuel in Gaza, relief operations will end soon

Ahmad Hasaballah | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says its fuel storage facility in Gaza is empty and its relief operations will soon be halted.

The lack of fuel in Gaza means communications are expected to start collapsing on Thursday, UNRWA said, "as telecommunications companies run out of fuel to operate their data centres and major connection sites."

Israel has refused to allow fuel shipments into Gaza since Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7. Israel says Hamas will divert any fuel shipments for military use.

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of UNRWA, said that after weeks of warnings and rationing, the agency will soon be out of fuel.

"The depot is now empty," he said. "It is very simple. Without fuel, the humanitarian operation in Gaza is coming to an end. Many more people will suffer and will likely die."

UNRWA provides food, shelter and other services to hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.

— Associated Press

Palestine Red Crescent Society says it evacuated Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City

Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it evacuated "patients, the wounded, their families, and the medical teams" from Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City today.

"This comes after more than ten days of siege, during which medical and humanitarian supplies were prevented from reaching the hospital," the organization said on X. "As the hospital had become a threat to the lives of everyone inside due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment around the hospital and firing upon those inside, in addition to a complete power outage and the depletion of water and food for the patients, it became impossible to continue providing the necessary medical care under these conditions."

Patients were taken to hospitals in south Gaza to receive medical care, which the agency said "are already suffering from fuel shortages and a scarcity of medical supplies and medications."

— NBC News

