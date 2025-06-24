Israel-Iran ceasefire: Live updates

This is CNBC'S live blog about the conflict in the Middle East.

There is widespread uncertainty about whether a ceasefire in the brief war between Israel and Iran will hold, even after it was touted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said he was "not happy" with Israel and Iran after both nations engaged in attacks on each other following his announcement of the truce.

"THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!" Trump wrote in an early morningTruth Social post.

CNBC reporters are covering the Middle East conflict live on air and online, reporting from Washington, D.C., London, Dubai, San Francisco, Singapore and Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Members of Congress want to know where Iran's enriched uranium went

Several members of Congress are questioning what has become of Iran's stock of enriched uranium in the days since the U.S. damaged three nuclear facilities with airstrikes and bombs.

Atomic energy watchdogs estimate that Iran has at least 9 kilos of uranium enriched to 60%, a level that could relatively easily be further enriched to 90%, or weapons grade.

Republican Rep. Scott Perry, Penn., told CNN he suspects Iran still has enriched uranium even after the American strikes. "I will put it this way. I wouldn't be surprised if some of it still exists," he said.

Perry told CNN's John Berman he also believed Iran was still "a terrorist regime."

"So after these 12 days there is still a terrorist regime in power with enriched uranium?" Berman asked.

"That is absolutely true. Yeah, I think that's a correct characterization," said Perry.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal is also concerned about the threat that Iran's enriched uranium poses to the United States.

Blumenthal told NBC he wants the administration to tell senators "how effective the strikes against the Iranian nuclear capability have been. Where is the enriched uranium that seemingly was removed from Fordo?"

"I believe deeply that a nuclear armed Iran is a threat to the entire world, including the United States, but confronting that threat requires a strategy as well as strength. I see no indication of a coherent strategy here. The president needs to explain to the American people as well as to Congress what the strategy is," said Blumenthal.

House Speaker Johnson claims the War Powers Act is unconstitutional

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is arguing that the War Powers Act, a Nixon-era law limiting the president's power to unilaterally wage war, is unconstitutional.

Johnson also vowed that a pending resolution to bar U.S. military action in Iran under that law will not pass the House.

The Speaker told reporters that Trump's decision to order strikes on Iranian nuclear targets over the weekend was "clearly" within his powers under Article II of the U.S. Constitution.

He said he agreed with scholars who believe that the War Powers Resolution of 1973 violates Article II.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., alongside Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California, last week introduced a War Powers resolution that would bar the U.S. military from "unauthorized hostilities" in Iran. But Massie said Monday evening that he would not advance his resolution if the Iran-Israel ceasefire holds, Politico reported.

CENTCOM commander nominee warns of "emerging axis" between Russia, China, Iran and North Korea

Vice Admiral Charles Cooper II, Trump's nominee to serve as commander of U.S. Central Command, warns of an "emerging axis" among Iran, Russia and China.

"We've certainly seen the tactical implications of support from Iran to Russia," he said during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"We've seen tactical implications of Chinese companies providing sensors and weapons and components to Iran, who ship them to the Houthis who shoot them at Americans," he added.

"I think we need to call those types of things out more, but clearly that emerging foursome, that axis, is one that we need to pay attention to."

Oil prices fall sharply after Trump says China can buy oil from Iran

Oil prices have fallen sharply now that Trump says China can keep buying oil from Iran, a sign that the U.S. is easing its maximum pressure campaign on the Islamic Republic in the wake of a ceasefire with Israel.

Global benchmark Brent fell $4.14, or 5.79%, to $67.34 per barrel by 11:55 a.m. ET. U.S. crude oil was last down $3.97, or 5.79%, to $65.54 a barrel. Prices closed 7% lower on Monday as the oil market bet that the conflict in the Middle East was winding down.

"China can now continue to purchase Oil from Iran," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. "Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the U.S., also. It was my Great Honor to make this happen!"

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls U.S. strike on Iran 'a mistake'

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling the U.S.'s weekend missile strike on Iran nuclear sites "unwise and unnecessary" in a new New York Times op-ed.

"Now that it's done, I very much hope it succeeded," Blinken, who served under former President Joe Biden, wrote.

"I can only hope that we inflicted maximum damage — damage that gives the president the leverage he needs to finally deliver the deal he has so far failed to achieve," he wrote.

Former U.S. Defense official: Iran-Israel conflict is 'far from over'

A former Defense Department official says the next phase in the Iran-Israel conflict will be at the negotiating table.

Michèle Flournoy, WestExec Advisors co-founder and managing partner and former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in the Obama administration, said the focus now should be on putting pressure on both sides.

The key is to assess how much damage was actually done to Iran's nuclear programs and determine whether Iran will come to the negotiating table "more seriously than it did before," she told CNBC's Squawk Box.

"I understand that we all want to sigh a big sigh of relief today with the ceasefire, but this is far from over as yet," she added.

Classified Iran briefings for Congress postponed until Thursday

Two classified briefings for Congress on Iran that were scheduled for this afternoon have been postponed until Thursday, NBC News' Frank Thorp reports.

The decision to postpone the briefings comes as a fragile ceasefire appears to be taking hold, and both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are in the Netherlands with Trump to attend the NATO summit.

Thorp notes this will be the first classified briefing since the U.S. strikes last weekend to which all members of Congress are invited, not just a small group of intelligence committee leaders and party leadership.

Trump claims both Iran and Israel wanted to 'stop the war, equally'

Trump is claiming in a new Truth Social post that Israel and Iran both desired a ceasefire after more than a week of exchanging rocket fire.

"Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the War, equally! It was my great honor to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR!"

While U.S. bombing did significant damage to three nuclear facilities, it did not eliminate Iran's enriched uranium. U.S. intelligence officials have admitted in recent days they do not know where much of that material is being stored.

