Israel's defense minister announces ‘special situation' after Israeli attack on Iran

By Riya Bhattacharjee, CNBC

A famous mural that depicts the flag of the United States of America with bombs and skulls and reads “Down with the U.S.A.” in central Tehran, Iran, on March 31, 2025. 
Alireza | Middle East Images | AFP | Getty Images

Israel's defense minister announced a 'special situation' after Israel attacked Iran.

Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a special state of emergency in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel, NBC News and the Associated Press reported:

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future.

​Therefore, and in accordance with his authority under the Civil Defense Law, Defense Minister Israel Katz has now signed a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel.

​You must obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas."

This is breaking news, Please check back for updates

