I've helped hundreds of Americans move abroad—here are 5 of the most welcoming countries in Europe

I knew I wanted to live abroad as soon as I set foot in the Netherlands on a trip at 17. I chased that dream for years — studying Spanish in Spain at 21, teaching English there at 26, and pursuing a master’s there at 29 — but I kept ending up back in Texas.

At 35, I tried again, arriving in Spain with doubts and no clear plan. But the positive shift was immediate. Outside the 9-to-5 grind, I discovered my passions of writing, content creation, and community building.

Within 18 months, I launched She Hit Refresh, a resource and community helping women over 30 figure out and fast-track their moves abroad. Ten years later, I’m still living in Spain, and I’ve directly helped hundreds of women make their moves abroad.

So many people who want to leave the U.S. start with a seemingly simple question: Where should I go? I can help with that.

What makes some European countries more 'welcoming' to American expats

If you want to make starting over feel less overwhelming, look for countries that check most of these boxes:

If there’s a visa you qualify for — whether as a remote worker, retiree, or self-employed person — that’s already a huge win. Cost of living: Many Americans are looking for places where their dollars stretch further and where quality of life doesn’t mean financial stress.

Feeling welcomed by locals can ease culture shock and smooth your transition. A solid expat community: At the same time, having access to other Americans or foreigners who understand your journey can give you a sense of belonging, especially in the early months.

Here are five European countries that consistently make it easier for Americans to land, live, and thrive:

1. Spain

Spain is a popular choice for Americans thanks to its digital nomad and non-working visas, affordable healthcare, and social culture that prioritizes connection. I’ve found that people here make time for each other, gather, and talk for hours.

While English isn’t widely spoken and cities like Barcelona face overtourism, many smaller cities and towns are eager to welcome newcomers.

When I moved abroad at 35, I found a community in Madrid with others who had traded the traditional path of success (the corporate ladder, marriage, kids, and a mortgage) to shake things up — as I did when I left my full-time job to teach English, go freelance, and eventually start my own business — even as everyone around them was settling down.

Now I live in Málaga, where Europeans have been coming for decades both to vacation and to live. Locals are welcoming to foreigners, which also means there’s an established expat scene that makes it easier to meet friends and feel at home.

2. Portugal

It’s hard to find a country more open to expats than Portugal. With its laid-back pace of life, English-friendly culture, and accessible visa options, it’s become a popular relocation spot. In addition to a digital nomad visa, Portugal offers a D7 visa — which allows Americans who have a steady stream of passive income to live in the country.

While Lisbon and Porto face overtourism challenges similar to Barcelona, there are plenty of beautiful, and less populated, alternatives. In the Algarve, expats are attracted to the mix of locals and foreigners as well as the Mediterranean climate, though it’s actually on the Atlantic. The archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores are off the beaten path and a great choice for anyone who loves to be surrounded by beautiful landscapes.



Portugal’s safety, affordability, and existing expat communities make it a great fit for solo women, families, and retirees.

3. France

One of my upcoming podcast guests, Mary Alice Duff, decided to swap the hustle of life in Philadelphia for the slower pace of southern France. She now enjoys the calm of the French lifestyle, like biking to the beach with her daughter; perks of her tax dollars, like free public transportation; and quality time with a diverse, close-knit international friend group.

For those wanting to follow a similar path, the profession libérale visa is a great option for freelancers and small business owners, offering flexibility to work remotely. France also has affordable, high-quality healthcare and is incredibly family-friendly. It has one of the highest fertility rates in Europe, which may be related to generous tax breaks for families and affordable childcare.

The downside is that France does not yet offer a digital nomad visa, making it challenging for remote employees to find a way to stay long-term.

4. The Netherlands

The Netherlands is known for being very welcoming to expats. The country offers excellent public transportation and an extensive network of bike paths, widespread English, and an entrepreneur-friendly environment.

The DAFT (Dutch-American Friendship Treaty) visa allows Americans who are self-employed to live and work in the Netherlands by registering a business in the country and depositing 4,500 euros into a business bank account. However, finding housing can be challenging due to a housing crisis.

One of my masterclass students, Denise Segler, moved there in 2024 in her 50s. A divorced mom of adult kids, she embraced the opportunity to start fresh on her own terms. While she’s only months into her move, she finds the Dutch to be friendly and has started building community through the many networking events.

5. Albania

Albania allows U.S. passport holders to stay for up to a year without a visa. With easy entry and a low cost of living, it’s perfect for budget-minded remote workers.

Many Americans live in the capital city of Tirana, where the expat community is strong and English is widely spoken. But the Albanian Riviera is not to be overlooked; its coastline along the Ionian Sea has some of the most beautiful beaches and landscapes in all of Europe.

I’ve seen many Americans use Albania as a soft landing, staying one to four years before moving on to their next destination.

Taking the leap

Many people who dream of moving abroad get stuck in a spiral of questions and “what if”s: Where would I go? How can I make it work? Will I be accepted? What if it doesn’t work out?

It’s true that uprooting your life is a big decision, but there are so many places that are welcoming to Americans. With a little effort to learn the language and respect the culture, you can find your way.

The women I work with typically have no regrets about their decisions to move abroad. Well, maybe one: If anything, most of them regret not doing it sooner.

Cepee Tabibian is the founder of She Hit Refresh, a community and resource platform that helps women aged 30+ move abroad, and the author of "I'm Outta Here! An American's Ultimate Visa Guide to Living in Europe." As the daughter of Colombian and Iranian immigrants, Cepee grew up in Houston, Texas, before becoming an immigrant herself in Spain.

