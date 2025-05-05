I've helped hundreds of people land new jobs—don't switch careers before asking yourself 10 questions

Many professionals find themselves unhappy at some point in their careers. Whether you're overworked, underpaid or feel your work lacks meaning, it's normal to wonder if a career change is the answer.

As the author of "Don't Stay in Your Lane: The Career Change Guide for Women of Color," I've coached hundreds of clients through these challenges. My best advice is: Before you make a huge leap, take a hard look at what's actually going on.

It may be that rather than a big change, a smaller pivot or mindset shift, is the solution. To figure out which direction is right for you, ask yourself these 10 questions first:

1. What are your priorities right now?

Your career doesn't exist in a vacuum — it's interwoven with every aspect of your life. At this stage, are you prioritizing career advancement, financial stability, work-life balance or creative fulfillment? Perhaps you're prioritizing something else?

Clarifying your current priorities is the key to ensuring that the next steps you take in your career are the right ones for you.

2. What's going well?

It's easy to focus on what's wrong, but there are probably some things that are going right. Do you have supportive colleagues? Flexible hours? Skills you enjoy leveraging?

Identifying the positives will help you avoid throwing out the good with the bad. It will also help you be strategic if you do decide to make a career change.

3. What's not going well?

Now, list out the specific pain points. Is it the work itself? The culture? Your boss? Low pay?

Being precise about what isn't working will help you discern whether you need a full-on career change, or maybe simply a change in employers or roles.

4. What does your gut tell you?

Sometimes your gut knows before your mind can catch up. When you imagine staying in your field versus making a career change, which option brings relief? Which creates anxiety? Which excites you?

Pay attention to the physical sensations and emotional responses (or lack thereof) when you consider your options.

5. Have you thought about leaving your field most days in the past week?

Occasional frustration is normal in any job, but persistent thoughts about escape suggest a deeper misalignment. If you constantly fantasize about changing careers, your mind is signaling that something isn't right on a fundamental level.

6. Have you tried working in multiple jobs in your field and still think about leaving?

If you've tried different employers, different roles or different work environments within your field and still feel the urge to leave, the issue is probably with the industry itself.

When discontent follows you like a shadow, it's strong evidence that a more significant change may be required.

7. Has your physical or mental health suffered since you've been in this field?

Persistent stress-related symptoms, anxiety, depression, exhaustion, or physical ailments that worsen as you spend more time working in your field are serious warning signs.

No career is worth sacrificing your wellbeing. If your current field is incompatible with your health, that alone is a legitimate reason to consider a career change.

8. Do you dream of doing something different?

Are you drawn to other fields or industries? Do you find yourself researching alternative careers or feeling envious of people in other professions?

These aspirations may not simply be a case of "the grass is always greener." They could be valuable clues about what might bring you fulfillment. The presence of a compelling alternative vision makes a career change more viable than simply wanting to escape your current field.

9. Would your family or friends say you should change careers?

Sometimes others can see our situation more clearly than we can. If people who know you well have independently or repeatedly suggested you'd be happier on another career path, their perspective is worth considering.

While the decision is ultimately yours, trusted observers might notice patterns of dissatisfaction, your talents being underutilized, or personality mismatches with bosses or colleagues that no longer register for you.

Their outside perspective can provide valuable confirmation of your suspicions — or challenge your assumptions.

10. What unique skills, talents and perspectives would you bring to a new field?

We each have unique professional backgrounds, experiences, talents and strengths, and personality traits. Consider what transferable skills and unique perspectives you have that could be a great fit for a different career.

Identifying these assets will help you approach a career change from a position of confidence, clarity and intentionality, rather than uncertainty.

As you continue to move through a challenging time in your professional life, remember that changing careers is never your only option. Sometimes smaller but still significant changes to your work life can vastly improve your happiness and job satisfaction.

Whatever you decide, at the end of the day, remember that taking charge of your career trajectory and ownership over your career next steps is the win in and of itself.

Cynthia Pong, JD, is an award-winning executive coach and speaker, and the author of "Don't Stay in Your Lane: The Career Change Guide for Women of Color." She is the founder and CEO of Embrace Change, an organization dedicated to getting all women of color, and people of color, the money, power and respect they deserve in the workplace.

