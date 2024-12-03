Jaguar reveals ‘Type 00' concept car, first under controversial new brand identity

Famed British carmaker Jaguar revealed its new vehicle design direction Monday night with the introduction of an all-electric concept car called "Type 00."

The vehicle, pronounced "Type Zero Zero," features a minimalistic yet somewhat gaudy design. It is boxy with sleek lights and large wheels, a notably visual change from the brand's current, sporty cars and SUVs.

Automakers routinely use concept vehicles to gauge customer interest in a design or show the future direction of a vehicle or brand. The vehicles are not meant to be sold to consumers.

Jaguar is projecting a range of up to 430 miles on a single charge with its new production EV, with up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes when rapid charging.

The new concept vehicle comes weeks after Jaguar released an artistically flamboyant video meant to debut the company's "Copy Nothing" rebranding.

The video featured androgynous models of varying ethnicities and sizes posing in vibrant clothing in a brightly colored landscape. The 30-second clip was accompanied by new logos and fonts for the embattled car company, a part of Tata Motors-owned group Jaguar Land Rover.

The rebrand and video went viral online, drawing widespread criticism on social media last month. The criticism ranged from commenters critiquing the company's font choice and decision to remove the Jaguar animal logo — which has been featured on the car since the 1950s — to calling the company "woke" and saying it was abandoning its heritage.

Critics also noted that the ad did not have a car in the video. The company defended its efforts despite the backlash, saying the "brand relaunch for Jaguar is a bold and imaginative reinvention and as expected it has attracted attention and debate."

The advertising campaign came after Jaguar in early November halted all new car sales in the U.K. as it prepares to relaunch as an electric-only company in 2026, part of a wider industry shift that is presenting numerous challenges for automakers.

Over the past few years, several automakers have announced plans to exclusively sell EVs, but many have backed off amid slower-than-expected adoption of the vehicles.

"We need to re-establish our brand and at a completely different price point so we need to act differently. We wanted to move away from traditional automotive stereotypes," Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover told the Financial Times in an interview last month.

Glover also condemned "the level of vile hatred and intolerance" expressed by some people commenting on the marketing video and denied it was "woke."

— CNBC's Jenni Reid contributed to this report.