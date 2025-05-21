Japan exports growth slows for a second straight month as U.S. tariffs bite

Japanese exports growth slowed in April, government data showed on Wednesday.

Japan's real gross domestic product contracted an annualized 0.7% in the first quarter this year.

The country is among the hardest-hit by Trump's 25% tariffs on auto imports.

Japan exports slowed for a second straight month, government data showed Wednesday, as the country reels under U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

Exports growth of 2% was in line with Reuters-polled analysts' estimates, its slowest since October last year and the worst showing since September when exports contracted 1.7%.

The country's imports shrank 2.2% from a year ago, less than estimates of a 4.5% decline.

Japan currently is being charged a 25% levy on its auto, steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. The key U.S. ally is subject to the 10% baseline tariffs imposed by Trump on most trade partners. Japanese goods also face 'reciprocal' tariffs of 24% which have been temporarily suspended.

Trump on April 2 levied "reciprocal" tariffs on over 180 countries including Japan, only to suspend them about a week later for 90 days following market turmoil, and allowing trade partners to strike deals with Washington.

Automobiles are Japan's top export to the U.S., accounting for 28.3% of all shipments in 2024, according to customs data.

Japan's trade deficit narrowed to 115.8 billion yen ($803.1 million), smaller than the Reuters poll expectations of 227.1 billion yen. The deficit in March stood at 559.4 billion yen.

By region, Japanese exports to China and the U.S., its largest trading partners, fell 0.6% and 1.8% from a year earlier, respectively.