Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not run for party reelection

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Wednesday he will not be running in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election due next month.

Local news outlet Kyodo and broadcaster NHK reported the news earlier.

Broadcaster NHK reported Kishida informed senior administration officials of the decision, which would see him effectively stepping down as the prime minister when a new leader is appointed.

The administration has been bogged down by a political funding scandal concerning the party factions' misallocation and underreporting of funds from fundraising parties.

Earlier in January, Kishida dissolved the ruling party's largest faction following the scandal.

