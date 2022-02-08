Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise; Shares of SoftBank Group Jump 1% After Announcing Plans to Take Arm Public

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade, tracking overnight gains seen on Wall Street.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.78% in early trade while the Topix index climbed 0.73%. Shares of SoftBank Group rose around 1% after the Japanese conglomerate on Tuesday announced plans to take Arm public following the collapse of a planned sale of the unit to Nvidia.

Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia climbed 0.31% as bank stocks jumped: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) surged 4.73%, Westpac gained 1.88%, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group advanced 0.7% while National Australia Bank rose 0.83%.

CBA on Monday announced a jump in its first-half profit and also a share buy-back worth 2 billion Australian dollars ($1.43 billion).

South Korea's Kospi also advanced 0.77%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.23% higher.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 371.65 points to 35,462.78 while the S&P 500 advanced 0.84% to 4,521.54. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.28% to about 14,194.46.

Meanwhile, investors await the release of U.S. consumer inflation data expected Thursday for clues on how the Federal Reserve could react to the rising price pressures.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.643 — still off levels above 96 seen last week.

The Japanese yen traded at 115.57 per dollar, having weakened from levels below 115 against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7145, largely holding on to gains following its rise from below $0.71 earlier in the trading week.

Correction: This article was updated to reflect the Wednesday market moves in Asia-Pacific.