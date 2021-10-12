Japan Stocks Set for Lower Open; China's Trade Data for September Ahead

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks.

China's trade data for September is expected to be out around 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing announced Tuesday that the morning trading session in its securities and derivatives market has been delayed due to bad weather.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower open on Wednesday as investors in Asia-Pacific look ahead to the release of Chinese trade data for September.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,125 while its counterpart in Osaka stood at 28,120. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,230.61.

Australian stocks declined in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.2%.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.72 points to 34,378.34 while the S&P 500 declined 0.24% to 4,350.65. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.14% to around 14,465.93.

Those losses on Wall Street came after the International Monetary Fund slashed its global growth forecast for 2021, citing supply disruptions and the pandemic.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.516 after bouncing from levels below 94.2 earlier in the week.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.51 per dollar following yesterday's weakening from below 113.4 against the greenback. The Australian dollar was at $0.7345, off levels around $0.738 seen yesterday.