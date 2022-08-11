Japan Stocks Set to Rise on Return to Trade; Australia's SPI Futures Lower

Futures in Asia-Pacific pointed to a mixed open in the region on Friday following strong gains in the previous session as investors digested the U.S. inflation report.

SINGAPORE — Futures in Asia-Pacific pointed to a mixed open in the region on Friday following strong gains in the previous session as investors digested the U.S. inflation report.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,155 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,120 as Japan returns to trade after a holiday Thursday. The Nikkei 225's last close on Wednesday was 27,819.33.

In Australia, SPI futures were at 6,946, lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,071.

Thailand's market is closed for a holiday Friday.

Overnight in the U.S., major indexes struggled for direction before closing mixed.

The S&P 500 was fractionally lower at 4,207.27, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.58% to 12,779.91. The Dow inched 27.16 points, or 0.08%, higher to 33,336.67. The three major averages opened the session higher but lost steam as the day progressed.

"Financial markets initially reacted positively to the Producer Price Index data that showed inflation in the U.S. is moderating, but gains then whittled away on concerns the market may have overreacted," according to an ANZ Research note on Friday.

The PPI for July dropped 0.5% from June, compared with an expected 0.2% rise, according to a Dow Jones survey.

In corporate news, Credit Suisse has reportedly applied to begin formal legal proceedings in the English High Court against Japanese tech company SoftBank Group over a $440 million dispute.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 105.090 after a recent drop from above 106.

The Japanese yen traded at 133.06 per dollar, after strengthening earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7098, falling just below $0.71.