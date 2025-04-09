Japan's Nikkei jumps over 8% as Asia-Pacific markets track Wall Street gains after Trump pauses tariffs

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Thursday, following Wall Street's biggest burst of buying since 2008 after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on higher tariffs on all nations bar China.

Japanese markets led gains in the region. The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 8.19%, while the broader Topix index advanced 7.44%.

South Korea's Kospi index surged 5.36%, while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 5.32%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 4.69%.

Investors will be keeping a close watch on Chinese stocks, as the U.S. raised duties on imports from the Mainland to 125% after Beijing announced plans to retaliate with an 84% levy on American goods.

Mainland China's CSI 300 rose 1.60% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 3.92%.

U.S. futures rose after Trump's pledge to pause tariffs on some trading partners for 90 days spurred a massive surge on Wall Street.

Overnight stateside, the broad-based S&P 500 skyrocketed 9.52% to settle at 5,456.90 for its biggest one-day gain since 2008. This also marks its third-biggest gain in post-WWII history.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2,962.86 points, or 7.87%, to close at 40,608.45 for its biggest percentage advance since March 2020. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 12.16% to end at 17,124.97, notching its largest one-day jump since January 2001 and second-best day ever.

— CNBC's John Melloy and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Chinese onshore yuan weakens on simmering trade tensions; Other Asian fluctuate sharply

Simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and China pushed the onshore Chinese yuan to its lowest level in close to two decades.

China's onshore yuan dropped to the weakest level in nearly two decades with no signs of let-up in trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

The onshore yuan rose marginally against the U.S. dollar to 7.3480 as of 10.11 a.m. Singapore time, after falling to its lowest level since December 2007 earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the offshore Chinese yuan fell 0.27% against the dollar to 7.3629.

Other Asian currencies fluctuated sharply on Thursday.

Gains in the Japanese yen, moderated to 0.61% against the dollar to 146.82, after the currency, which is traditionally perceived as a haven during periods of market tumult, hit its strongest level since September 2024 the day before.

Hirofumi Suzuki, Chief FX Strategist & Head of Research Group in Treasury, at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation observes that the yen is being sold off while "stocks are being bought back heavily."

However, he does not expect the continued selling of the Japanese yen to persist given how volatile markets are right now.

Elsewhere in the region, the Korean won fell 0.72% against the dollar to 1,455.82 while the Australian dollar slipped 0.18% to 0.6141 against the dollar.

— Amala Balakrishner

Taiwan shares surge over 9%, reversing course from three straight days of declines

Taiwan's benchmark Taiex index surged 9.33% to 19,014.61 as of 9.50 a.m. local time, reversing course from three straight days of losses.

The rise was broad-based across industries, with gains led by the real estate, energy and industrials sectors.

The best performers include Lumax International Corp, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp and Asia Plastic Recycling Holding, which all increased by 10%.

The iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF shows the index's moves:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co added 9.94% while Hon Hai Precision advanced 9.78%.

— Amala Balakrishner

South Korea shares gain over 5% to highest level in a week

South Korea's share average rose sharply on Thursday.

The Kospi index pared gains to 5.03% to 2,409.04 as of 10.22 a.m. local time, to its highest level in a week. The index has risen 0.26% since the start of the year.

The rise was broad-based across industries, and was led by the autos, technology, defense and manufacturing sectors.

Among the best performers in the index were tech giants SK Hynix which was up 11.27%, LG Display which gained 10.8% and Samsung Electronics which rose 4.91%.

Other key movers were Samsung Heavy which advanced 6.21%, Hyundai Motor which added 6.29% and Hyundai-Rotem which increased 9.36%.

Meanwhile, the small-cap Kosdaq was last seen up 4.73%.

— Amala Balakrishner

Japan wholesale prices rise more than expected amid U.S. tariff policy uncertainty

Japan's producer price rose 4.2% in the year to March, data released by the central bank showed on Thursday, underscoring pressure from rising raw material costs that add to corporate pain amid uncertainty over U.S. tariff policy.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), a gauge of prices that companies charge each other for their goods and services, topped market forecast for a 3.9% increase and followed a 4.1% gain in February.

The whole prices edged 0.4% higher on a month-on-month basis, the data showed.

— Anniek Bao

Japan's Nikkei surges over 8% in early trade as Trump tariff pause fuels stock rally in Asia

Japan's Nikkei 225 share average rallied significantly on Thursday, leading gains in Asia-Pacific.

The benchmark surged 8.83% as at 9.25 a.m. local time to 34,508.62, crossing the 34,000 threshold after six days.

The best-performing stocks in the index include NTN Corp which surged 9.39%, Suzuki Motor which gained 9.17% Denso Corp which rose 8.72%, according to LSEG data.

The broader Topix index gained 7.52%.

The rise was led by Japan Display Inc which rose 14.29%, Hamamatsu Photonics which climbed 12.79% and Rohm Co which added 12.04%.

— Amala Balakrishner

Stock market's historic rally by the numbers

Wednesday's stunning stock market rally is going into the history books.

The S&P 500's 9.52% one-day gain ranks as the third-biggest since World War II for the main stock market benchmark, according to FactSet.

For the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average, it surged nearly 3,000 points, or 7.87%, scoring its biggest advance since March 2020. The 12.16% surge for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second-best day ever.

— Yun Li