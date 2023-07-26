Jim Cramer lists 10 market themes to watch after the Fed's July hike

CNBC's Jim Cramer gave investors 10 themes to guide them through the market after the Federal Reserve approved another rate hike.

The themes include generative AI, homebuilders, infrastructure and cybersecurity.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that "parsing the Fed's move is a mug's game."

After the Federal Reserve raised rates to their highest level in 22 years, Cramer said investors can use market volatility created by the central bank meeting to buy stocks in line with 10 themes from this quarter's earnings season.

"Why am I so confident about all these particular groups? Because the information is on time, it's current, it's now," Cramer said. "We know how the market's reacting to these issues in real time. That's what I like."

Here are Cramer's 10 themes:

"I like my approach: It's clinical, unemotional, and empirical," Cramer said. "Remember the theme this week: Keep it simple. Those 10 categories are as simple as they get."

