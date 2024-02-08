Jim Cramer looks outside the Magnificent Seven, names other companies with shares that are popping

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors there's money to be made in several companies besides the megacap tech stocks.

He pointed to companies that could yield higher gains than low-risk investments like CDs.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday encouraged investors to look beyond the Magnificent Seven, saying there's money to be made in other companies.

He admitted that the megacap tech companies define the market daily, but said other stocks are worth looking into because they could yield higher rewards than low-risk investments like CDs.

"I do not want to denigrate anything that can give you a sizable, risk-free return, which is what you're getting," Cramer said of CDs. "But can we at least admit that you might be missing out on some huge gains if you just steer clear of the stock market?"

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Cramer named several stocks that have seen percentage gains of 10% or higher since Tuesday's close.

Trucking company XPO caught Cramer's eye as its stock was able to soar thanks to a better-than-expected quarter. XPO took advantage of a competitor's bankruptcy and had a solid increase in cargo per truck, Cramer said. Monolithic Power, a chip company involved in AI, also shot up after a strong quarter, and he said the outfit is "riding the coat-tails play" of sector giants Nvidia, Arm and Broadcom.

Cramer also named infrastructure company Advanced Drainage Systems, saying there's so much activity in the sector it's not hard to make money there. Some stocks are seeing gains thanks to innovative new tech, he added, pointing to the recent climb of Regenxbio. The drug company revealed it may have a treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare and severe illness.

"We didn't get to these new highs just through the megacaps, we got here thanks to moves like we've had since just last Tuesday," Cramer said. "All of this might be happening because the market remains a scorned animal, a lowly skunk in a 5% CD block party. All I ask is that at least you consider participating in stocks."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com