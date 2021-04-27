Jim Cramer Picks 10 Dividend Stocks That Could Benefit From Biden's Capital Gains Tax Proposal

"If you're worried about Biden's plan to raise taxes on capital gains but not dividend income, well that's not a reason to sell everything," CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

"If the capital gains rate goes up to 39.6% and the dividend rate stays the same at 20%, that instantly makes dividend stocks a heck of a lot more attractive," he said on "Mad Money."

Cramer laid out 10 high-yielding stocks that could benefit from a capital gains tax proposal that the White House is expected to announce.

For investors growing concerned that President Joe Biden will move to raise levies on investment gains, CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered a strategy to avoid the potentially higher tax geared toward the wealthy.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"If you're worried about Biden's plan to raise taxes on capital gains but not dividend income, well that's not a reason to sell everything," the "Mad Money" host said. "It's a reason to buy dividend stocks."

Biden could pitch the change, which would end the tax-favored status of capital gains for millionaires, as soon as this week. As reported, the proposal includes hiking the tax to 39.6% from 20%. The rate could hit 43.4% for the richest taxpayers.

"If the capital gains rate goes up to 39.6% and the dividend rate stays the same at 20%, that instantly makes dividend stocks a heck of a lot more attractive," Cramer said.

"Biden's plan would create a world where every dollar of dividend income is worth $1.32 of capital gains," he added. "As long as lots of rich investors are worried about this tax hike, you have to expect that the investors who want to pay lower taxes will start swapping into dividend stocks."

Cramer endorsed the following 10 high-yielding stocks with the "best stories":

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Crown Castle.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com