Jim Cramer reviews 8 companies that could top $1 trillion in market cap

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday reviewed eight stocks that could join the coveted "trillion-dollar stock club," pinpointing pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and electric vehicle maker Tesla as top contenders.

Currently, tech giants Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta are the only companies on the market to surpass $1 trillion in market cap.

"To me, it's going to be Lilly up next," Cramer said. "But the sheer popularity of Tesla might allow Musk to sneak back into the top rung, turning the Super Six back once again into the Magnificent Seven."

Eli Lilly: Cramer pointed out that Eli Lilly produces some of the most in-demand drugs on the market, GLP-1s. The medication is primarily used for diabetes and weight loss, but he added that it has the potential to treat other conditions such as cardiovascular and liver diseases. Eli Lilly's new Alzheimer's drug could also be a blockbuster, he added. Berkshire Hathaway: Cramer said he could see Warren Buffett's company cross the $1 trillion threshold, especially given the diverse nature and extensive reach of its portfolio. However, he said there may need to be lower interest rates for Berkshire Hathaway to soar. Tesla: Elon Musk's largest venture could surpass Eli Lilly and Berkshire Hathaway and get back to $1 trillion, according to Cramer, who said the company is seen as more of a tech outfit than an automaker. He suggested that Tesla needs to show that Tesla Energy can become a bigger part of the business. Broadcom: To Cramer, Broadcom is essential to data centers and the graphics chips that enable new, advanced and highly sought-after artificial intelligence technology. JPMorgan: If there is any bank that can be worth more than $1 trillion, Cramer said he thinks it is JPMorgan. He said the company "could undergo some huge multiple expansion" if the Federal Reserve starts cutting rates. Walmart: Cramer suggested this big-box retailer could double in value over the next couple of years, saying its loyalty programs and e-commerce initiatives are very strong. Visa: To Cramer, Visa would have to make "multiple acquisitions" to top $1 trillion, and he said he does not see that happening in the near future. Exxon Mobil: Once the largest company in the country, Exxon Mobil could see huge gains if oil prices spike, Cramer said. He added that he does not expect that to happen right now, but it could occur in the next two years.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta.

