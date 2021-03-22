Jim Cramer Says Cyclical Stocks Are Worth Buying After Monday's Dip

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that after a brief dip in cyclical stocks, investors now have a chance to trim their tech holdings and buy industrial plays.

"You need to stay diversified. If you only own tech, you're going to miss out on the great reopening stocks that were thrown away today," the "Mad Money" host said after tech stocks rose in Monday's session following weeks of declines.

Cramer recommended Nucor, Boeing, Union Pacific and other industrial stocks after shares fell on a countertrend trade.

The "Mad Money" host, who made a case for building a balanced portfolio, pointed to stocks like steelmaker Nucor, Boeing, Union Pacific, General Motors, Ford and Southwest Airlines after each of their stocks fell about 2% or more.

He also placed United Airlines on his radar. The stock declined 4% during the trading session.

Financial and industrial stocks traded lower Monday, as tech shares moved higher.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is outperforming this month, added 103 points to close at 32,731.20, up 0.32%. The benchmark S&P 500 advanced 0.70% to 3,940.59. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which has underperformed so far this year, rallied 1.2% to close at 13,377.54.

Investors in recent weeks have rotated money out of high-growth holdings and into economic reopening trades, Cramer said.

"I don't want to totally dismiss the possibility that the rotation has run its course. Today's move into tech was very powerful," he said. But ultimately, Cramer chalked Monday's tech boost up to a "countertrend rally."

"In this new environment, the banks and industrials can do no wrong, while the techs can do no right, even if they get the occasional-reprieve countertrend as they had today," he said. "Take advantage of this temporary weakness in the industrials, scale out of some tech into strength if you need the money to buy the industrials. ... I don't think you'll regret it."

Cramer highlighted the following names:

Farm equipment stocks: Deere, Agco

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Boeing and Ford.

