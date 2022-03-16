Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Leave Fox to Host ESPN's Monday Night Football

The superstar announcing team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are leaving Fox to host Monday Night Football for ESPN, the sports network announced.

Buck and Aikman called games, including six Super Bowls, for 20 seasons on Fox.

The superstar announcing team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are leaving Fox to host Monday Night Football for ESPN, the sports network announced Wednesday.

The announcement came after weeks of speculation about the duo, who have been calling games together for 20 seasons. They called six Super Bowls together on Fox.

Buck and Aikman, who was also a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys, will also contribute content to ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+.

"My earliest memories of walking around football stadiums are tagging along with my dad as he called Monday Night Football on radio," Buck said, referring to his father, the late announcing legend Jack Buck. "To return to the stadium on Monday nights with Troy – who I have the utmost comfort with and confidence in – and begin a new chapter, for us and ESPN, has me excited about this season and our future."

Back in January, Aikman said that he did not know what his future at Fox Sports would look like. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was also in talks with Amazon for Thursday Night Football.

The New York Post previously reported that Aikman would be headed to Monday Night Football. Last week, the Post also reported that Buck was expected to join Aikman in leaving Fox.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Monday Night Football premiered on ABC 52 years ago this September.