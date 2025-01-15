Money Report

JPMorgan Chase is set to report fourth-quarter earnings – here's what the Street expects

By Hugh Son,CNBC

CEO of Chase Jamie Dimon looks on as he attends the seventh “Choose France Summit”, aiming to attract foreign investors to the country, at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, on May 13, 2024.
Lucovic Marin | Getty Images
  • JPMorgan Chase reports fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Wednesday.
  • Analysts surveyed by LSEG expect earnings per share of $4.11 and and revenue of $41.7 billion.
  • JPM executives will hold an investor call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Wednesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

  • Earnings: $4.11 a share, according to LSEG
  • Revenue: $41.7 billion, according to LSEG
  • Net interest income: $23.1 billion, according to StreetAccount
  • Trading Revenue: Fixed income of $4.42 billion, Equities of $2.37 billion, according to StreetAccount

JPMorgan's results will be closely watched for signs that industry optimism is warranted.

Banks ended the year with several reasons to be bullish: Wall Street activity has picked up at the same time that Main Street consumers remain resilient, while the election victory of Donald Trump has led to hopes of regulatory relief.

JPMorgan, the biggest American bank by assets, stands to benefit on several fronts.

Last month, executives said that investment banking revenue would surge 45% in the fourth quarter, and that trading revenue would jump about 15%.

Further, the bank said that its latest projection for 2025 net interest income was $2 billion higher than previous guidance, leading analysts to speculate that fourth quarter NII would also top expectations.

While the business is thriving, analysts will likely ask CEO Jamie Dimon about his succession planning after his No. 2 executive, Daniel Pinto, said he was stepping down as chief operating officer in June. Dimon signaled last year that he was likely to step down as CEO within five years.

Another question is how the changing outlook for Federal Reserve rate cuts will impact the bank across its sweeping operations. While Fed officials expect two more cuts this year, economic indicators could cause them to pause.

Finally, analysts may press JPMorgan on what it intends to do with a possible windfall of capital if Trump regulators present a gentler version of the Basel 3 Endgame, as potential nominees have supported. Dimon said last May that share buybacks would be muted because the stock was expensive, but they've only climbed since.

Besides JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are also reporting quarterly and full-year results Wednesday, while Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are due to report on Thursday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

