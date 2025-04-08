Judge says White House can't ban AP from Oval Office, Air Force One

A federal judge ruled that the White House cannot bar Associated Press reporters and photographers from the Oval Office, Air Force One, and other secure spaces where journalists from other media outlets are admitted.

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that the White House cannot bar Associated Press reporters and photographers from the Oval Office, Air Force One, and other secure spaces where journalists from other media outlets are admitted.

District Court Judge Trevor McFadden in an order said the White House's practice of blocking access to AP journalists to those spaces with President Donald Trump since Feb. 11 is "contrary to the First Amendment" of the U.S. Constitution.

The White House "sharply curtailed" the wire services' access to media events with Trump after the president renamed the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" and the AP did not reflect that change in its references to that body of water, McFadden noted in the ruling in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

"The Court does not order the Government to grant the AP permanent access to the Oval Office, the East Room, or any other media event," wrote the judge, who was appointed to the bench by Trump.

"It does not bestow special treatment upon the AP. Indeed, the AP is not necessarily entitled to the 'first in line every time' permanent press pool access it enjoyed under the WHCA [White House Correspondents' Association]," the judge wrote.

"But it cannot be treated worse than its peer wire services either."

The AP had sued to regain its longstanding access to spaces in the White House and Air Force One.

CNBC has requested comment from the White House and the AP about McFadden's ruling.

