Kherson ‘Still Very Dangerous' as Landmine Clearance Begins; Russian Forces Building Defenses Opposite Liberated City

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

After scenes of jubilation in the newly liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine over the last few days, the hard work — to restore power and water supplies in the region and to clear landmines left by retreating Russian forces — is now beginning.

Kherson's governor called on Kherson's residents to evacuate the region if possible, telling residents it's not safe to stay, particularly given Russia's reputation for shelling recently liberated settlements.

The warning came as a Ukrainian army official said that, despite the Russian retreat from the city of Kherson and the area on the west bank of the Dnipro river, the Russian army is continuing to build defensive lines on the eastern bank and is "concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions" of the Ukrainian forces "in certain directions."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Kherson region 'still very dangerous,' Zelenskyy warns, as de-mining teams get to work

As Ukraine's jubilation at last week's liberation of the city of Kherson continued over the weekend, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded civilians on Sunday night that the situation in the region remains dangerous.

"Please do not forget that the situation in the Kherson region is still very dangerous. First of all, there are mines. Unfortunately, one of our sappers died, and four others were injured while clearing mines," he said in his nightly address, urging Kherson's residents "to be very careful and immediately inform the rescuers about all dangerous objects."

"Detention of Russian soldiers and mercenaries who were left behind in this territory and neutralization of saboteurs are also ongoing," he said, noting that investigators had already documented more than 400 alleged war crimes by Russian forces.

"The bodies of both civilians and military personnel are being found," he said, adding that in the Kherson region, "the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country, where it was able to enter."

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

With so much attention on Kherson last week, it's been easy to forget that fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Zelenskyy said Sunday that "the fighting in the Donetsk region is as intense as in previous days. The level of Russian attacks is not decreasing."

"As of now, the territory of five of our regions was hit by missile, air and artillery strikes of the occupiers during the day. These are Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia region, Luhansk region, and Donetsk region. We do everything to make the enemy feel our retaliation. To the maximum."

Zelenskyy is preparing for another busy week on the diplomatic circuit as the Group of Twenty meeting takes place in Bali on Tuesday. Zelenskyy will attend the meeting virtually. Russia's President Vladimir Putin is not attending the summit, but Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be there.

— Holly Ellyatt

De-mining teams get to work in Kherson city center today

Residents of the newly liberated city of Kherson have been told to stay away from the city center, and to evacuate to safer regions altogether if possible, as Ukrainian forces get to work to rid the city and surrounding area of land mines planted by retreating Russian troops.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the governor of the Kherson region, said on Telegram that while residents continue to celebrate last week's withdrawal of Russian troops from the city, it's not safe for residents to gather in public places. De-mining works are taking place in Kherson city center on Monday.

"Dear friends, it is already the second day of celebration of Kherson region celebration. People take streets and squares with Ukrainian flags, rejoice, and express their gratitude to AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine]. But I want to warn everyone. De-mining works are being carried out. The enemy mined almost everything. I am begging you: do not gather in crowded places ," he said Sunday.

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Various images have emerged of abandoned military vehicles and buildings with warnings — that they contain landmines — scrawled on them.

Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images News | Getty Images

— Holly Ellyatt

Russian forces building defensive lines across the river from Kherson city, official says

Having retreated from the city of Kherson and the west bank of the Dnipro river, Russian forces are continuing to build defensive lines on the eastern bank in the Kherson region, a Ukrainian army official said on Sunday.

Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesperson for the general staff of the Ukrainian army, said Russia is "continuing to equip defensive lines" on the left bank of the river and is "concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions" of the Ukrainian forces "in certain directions."



He added that Russia is conducting "offensive operations" in the Bakhmut, Avdiiv, and Novopavliv areas.

Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine last week after Russian forces announced they were withdrawing from the regional capital. The retreat marked the latest blow to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but Russian troops have not gone far, having regrouped on the opposite bank of the Dnipro river. It's expected they will continue to shell Kherson city from there.

- | Afp | Getty Images

On Sunday, the governor of the Kherson region Yaroslav Yanushevych called on residents of the west bank of the river to evacuate the area, saying "a high probability of enemy shelling remains on the right-bank of Kherson region. The Russian army, when it flees, begins to fight with civilians out of hopelessness. We have repeatedly seen this in many liberated settlements."

He said Russian forces had also seriously damage power and water supply infrastructure and recommended that civilians evacuate to safer regions.

— Holly Ellyatt