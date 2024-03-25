Kim Kardashian's Skims is making bride-to-be Alex Cooper the star of its wedding brand

Alex Cooper, whose "Call Her Daddy" podcast has made her the most listened-to female podcaster in the country, is featured in a new Skims campaign centered on wedding-related items.

Skims, founded in 2018 by Kim Kardashian, has expanded well beyond shapewear, launching a men's line in 2023 alongside a partnership with the NBA, and could be considering an IPO in 2024.

It's the latest venture for Cooper, who launched her own media company last year.

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's shapewear label Skims has tapped podcaster Alex Cooper to showcase the brand's latest wedding-themed collection.

Cooper, best known as the host of "Call Her Daddy," a podcast about navigating female sexuality that took off in 2018 and went on to land a $60 million three-year deal with Spotify in 2021, is featured in the campaign with her fiancée, film producer Matt Kaplan. The couple are set to be wed this year.

The new Skims collection includes slip dresses and underwear for honeymoons in both white and the famous bridal adage "something blue," as well as satin robes and sleep sets for the groom.

Kardashian said in a press release that Skims "wanted to announce the Wedding Shop with a real bride-to-be."

The bride-to-be has been documenting her own journey in wedding planning — both the highs and lows — across her social media accounts and on her podcast.

It's the latest venture for Cooper, who was named to CNBC's Changemakers list earlier this year, which highlights women whose accomplishments have left an indelible mark on the business world. Last year, Cooper and Kaplan formed Trending, a new media venture geared towards Gen Z that not only includes "Call Her Daddy" and Kaplan's ACE Entertainment but will also look to develop scripted and unscripted content and launch and invest in other projects and events.

She also launched her own podcast network, The Unwell Network, in August, which is aiming to work with creators and influencers who, like Cooper, can share unique perspectives on social challenges and personal issues through honest conversations. No topic is off-limits for Cooper — insecurities, breakups, and grief are all discussed in great detail on her episodes. The network is a subsidiary of Cooper's Trending media venture.

Skims, founded in 2019 by Kardashian and Jens Grede, has multiple high-profile collaborations. Last year, the company partnered with the WNBA, and launched a men's line with the NBA and USA Basketball.

Skims raised $270 million in a funding round last July that valued it at $4 billion, according to the New York Times. Evolving well beyond its early shapewear focus, the company has considered an IPO in 2024, according to Bloomberg.