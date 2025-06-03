Klarna takes on banks with debit card as it diversifies beyond buy now, pay later

- Klarna is piloting a debit card called Klarna Card in the U.S.
- The card will also launch in Europe later this year.
- The Swedish fintech has been trying to shift its image from "buy now, pay later" poster child to a more all-encompassing banking player.
Swedish fintech Klarna — primarily known for its popular "buy now, pay later" services — is launching its own Visa debit card, as it looks to diversify its business beyond short-term credit products.
The company on Tuesday announced that it's piloting the product, dubbed Klarna Card, with some customers in the U.S. ahead of a planned countrywide rollout. Klarna Card will launch in Europe later this year, the firm added.
The move highlights an ongoing effort from Klarna ahead of a highly anticipated initial public offering to shift its image away from the poster child of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) trend and be viewed as more of an all-encompassing banking player. BNPL products are interest-free loans that allow people to pay off the full price of an item over a series of monthly installments.
"We want Americans to start to associate us with not only buy now, pay later, but [with] the PayPal wallet type of experience that we have, and also the neobank offering that we offer," Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told CNBC's "The Exchange" last month. "We are basically a neobank to a large degree, but people associate us still strongly with buy now, pay later."
Klarna's newly announced card comes with an account that can hold Federal Insurance Deposit Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposits and facilitate withdrawals — similar to checking accounts offered by mainstream banks.
Notably, Klarna Card is powered by Visa Flexible Credential, a service from the American card network that lets users access multiple funding sources — like debit, credit and BNPL — from a single payment card. It's a debit card by default, but users can also toggle to one of Klarna's "pay later" products, including "Pay in 4" and "Pay in 30 Days."
Klarna is pushing deeper into a fiercely competitive consumer banking market. The U.S. banking industry is dominated by heavyweights such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America, while fintech challengers like Chime have also attracted millions of customers.
While Klarna has a full banking license in the European Union, it does not have its own U.S. bank license. However, the firm says it's able to offer FDIC-insured accounts through a partnership with WebBank, a small financial institution based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
