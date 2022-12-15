Leaving the U.S. for Bali, Why NYC Rent Is Out of Control, and More: The 5 Most Popular Videos of 2022

The CNBC Make It video stories that resonated with viewers the most this year include profiles of people who quit their day jobs to build multimillion-dollar side hustles, experienced astronomical rent increases in NYC, left the U.S. for a better life in Bali, and went from earning just $12,000 a year to $1 million.

Check out the five most popular videos we published in 2022.

1. I Quit My $35K Job To Grow My Side Hustle. Now It Brings In $141 Million

Tori Gerbig, the 35-year-old founder and CEO of Pink Lily, walked away from her insurance job making $35,000 to grow her online clothing business. In 2021, the business brought in over $141 million in sales.

2. Why Rent In NYC Is Out of Control Right Now

Rent in New York City is at an all-time high. The median asking rent in Manhattan reached $4,100 in June 2022. CNBC Make It spoke to three New Yorkers whose rent increased by up to $2,100 a month.

But are New Yorkers willing to pay up?

One challenge for renters is that landlords require that they earn at least 40 times the monthly cost. With the median asking rent in Manhattan at around $4,000, the minimum income to qualify for an apartment at that price is $160,000. The median household income in New York City is $67,000.

3. How I Turned Vending Machines Into A $300,000 Business | On The Job

Marcus Gram, 31, saved up $10,000 to start his vending machine business in 2018. His company, Joyner Vending, now has 21 vending machines spread across Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Detroit — and it brought in over $300,000 in revenue in 2021.

4. I Live Better In Bali Than I Did In The U.S. — Here's How Much It Costs | Relocated

Olumide Gbenro, 33, relocated to Bali from San Diego in 2019. He currently makes $140,000 a year running a social media marketing agency and hosting virtual and in-person conferences for digital nomads.

5. Living On $650K A Year In Los Angeles | Millennial Money

Lauren Simmons, 27, lives in Los Angeles and earned $650,000 last year from a variety of roles as a public figure, author, and TV and podcast host.

At 22, she became the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. Today, she is her own boss and is on track to make $1 million in 2022.

Elham Ataeiazar | CNBC Make It



