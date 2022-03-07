Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Levi Strauss Suspends Sales in Russia Amid Ukraine War

By Maia Vines, CNBC

Sean Gallup | Getty Images
  • Levi Strauss announced Monday it will suspend sales in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
  • The apparel company will also donate more than $300,000 to nonprofit organizations aiding Eastern European refugees.

Levi Strauss announced Monday it will suspend sales in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The apparel company will also donate more than $300,000 to nonprofit organizations aiding Eastern European refugees.

Levi Strauss, whose jeans have a long-standing influence in Russia dating back to the 1950s, will halt any new investments in the country. Roughly 4% of the company's 2021 net revenue originated in Eastern Europe — half of that related to Russia, Levi Strauss said in a release.

"Any business considerations are clearly secondary to the human suffering experienced by so many," the company said in a statement. "The LS&Co. community continues to be saddened by the devastating conflict in Ukraine and our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected, including our employees, partners and their loved ones."

More than a million refugees have fled Ukraine as of last week, and hundreds of communities are currently without power or water.

The $300,000 Levi Strauss is allocating for humanitarian efforts will benefit the International Rescue Committee and CARE.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinesspoliticsBusiness NewsRussiaretail
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us