Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

LIV Golf announces multiyear media rights deal with Fox Sports

By Russell Leung,CNBC

A general view of the 18th green the LIV Golf logo and Club 54 during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Rich Graessle | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images
  • LIV Golf inked a media rights deal with Fox Sports to broadcast its League competition.
  • Fox and its family of networks will begin airing LIV tournaments in February.
  • The announcement comes just a day after LIV named Scott O'Neil as its new CEO.

LIV Golf announced Thursday a multiyear media rights agreement with Fox Sports to broadcast the pro golf tour to U.S. viewers, starting in February.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The tour's 14-tournament season will air on Fox, FS1 and other Fox networks, and will also stream on the Fox Sports and LIV Golf+ apps. The LIV Golf League features 13 teams of four golfers each, including two-time major champions Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

The news comes a day after the Saudi-financed sports organization named Scott O'Neil, the former CEO of Merlin Entertainments and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, as its new CEO. He replaces Greg Norman, the tour's first commissioner and CEO, who will remain informally involved with LIV.

"We are thrilled to partner with FOX Sports, one of the preeminent broadcast networks in the world," O'Neil said in a news release. "LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our League joins the company of the nation's premier sports leagues and conferences."

LIV Golf was originally founded in 2021 as a competitor to the PGA Tour and is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. It quickly poached prominent golfers, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

In June 2023, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf reached an agreement to merge, but the leagues have yet to strike a deal after more than 18 months of negotiations.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

CNBC's Inside India newsletter: Could Musk make it worse for India?

news 11 mins ago

These Republicans are ready to derail Trump's tax cuts over the SALT cap

LIV Golf was previously broadcasted on the Nexstar Media Group-operated CW Network. The upstart golf league struggled to bring in big audiences on The CW.

Fewer than 90,000 fans tuned into the league's individual championship in September, a fraction of the audience it had when the league kicked off. It's expected that the move to Fox could help broaden its reach.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This season, LIV will host tournaments in nine different countries, beginning in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 6 and concluding with the team championship in the Detroit suburbs in late August.

— CNBC's Jessica Golden contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us