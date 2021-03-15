Netflix Earns Most Academy Award Nominations in a Year Where Diversity Shines

Best picture nominees include: "Mank," "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Minari," "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

History was made during the nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Monday.

"Mank" leads the pack with the most nominations with 10. The film also garnered the most Golden Globes nominations last month, but left that ceremony empty-handed. Netflix, which distributed the film, has a total of 35 nominations, the most of any distributor this year.

The film is competing for best picture alongside "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Minari," "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

The 2021 Oscars marks the first time an all-Black producing team has been nominated for the best picture award. Producers Shaka King, Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King were recognized for their work on "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Monday's announcement also marks the first time that two actors of Asian descent were nominated in the best actor category. Steven Yeun garnered a nod for his work in "Minari" and Riz Ahmed earned one for "Sound of Metal." Ahmed is also the first Muslim nominee in the category.

2021 also is the first year that two women have been nominated in the directing category. Chloe Zhao is nominated for her work on "Nomadland" and Emerald Fennell is nominated for "Promising Young Woman."

Viola Davis, who was nominated for best actress for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," is the most-nominated Black actress ever, with four nominations, and the only Black woman with two best actress nominations.

Hollywood power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced all of the award nominees in a two-part livestream that was broadcast across the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences' social media accounts and the organization's website.

The eligibility period for this year's nominations was unlike any other. The ongoing pandemic shuttered movie theaters around the world for much of last year, forcing the Academy to make some changes to its rules.

For this year only, the organization has permitted films that would have gone to cinemas to still be eligible if they debuted on streaming services.

Here are the nominees:

Best picture

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best actress

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Best actor

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Best animated feature

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Best director

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

Best cinematography

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best production design

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"

Best sound

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

"Sound of Metal"

Best visual effects

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet"

Best film editing

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best international feature

"Another Round"

"Better Days"

"Collective"

"The Man Who Sold His Skin"

"Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Best documentary short subject

"Colette"

"A Concerto is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song For Latasha"

Best documentary feature

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Best original screenplay

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best animated short film

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Opera"

"Yes People"

Best live action short film

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Best costume design

"Emma"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

Best hair and makeup

"Emma"

"Hillbilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Best original score

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

Best original song

"Husavik (My Hometown)," "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"Fight for You," "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Io Se (Seen)," "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now," "One Night in Miami"

"Hear My Voice," "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best adapted screenplay

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami"

"The White Tiger"

Actress in a supporting role:

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"

Correction: Best picture nominees for the 2021 Academy Awards are "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Mank," "Minari," "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7." An earlier version misstated the titles.