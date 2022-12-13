Live Updates FTX Collapse: House Lawmakers Hold Hearing Following Arrest of Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

This is CNBC's live blog covering Tuesday's hearing on the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX before the House Financial Services Committee. Please refresh the page for updates.

(The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. If the above video doesn't play at that time, please refresh the page.)

The House Financial Services Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday morning on the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX following the Monday night arrest of founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas.

The Justice Department and Bahamian authorities said Bankman-Fried, who was previously scheduled to testify before the panel, was arrested based on an sealed indictment in the U.S. that the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of N plan to publicly release Tuesday.

John J. Ray, the company's new CEO, is now the panel's sole witness. The company imploded and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month after reportedly transferring billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, Alameda Research.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the former crypto "darling" Tuesday morning with allegedly "orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX Trading," according to the agency.

The Senate Banking Committee had also asked Bankman-Fried to testify at a Wednesday hearing that he previously refused to attend.

Prior to his company's implosion, Bankman-Fried donated almost $40 million to candidates, campaigns and political action committees in the 2022 congressional midterm elections, with most of his publicly disclosed contributions going toward Democrats. Ryan Salame, the co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, donated another $23 million, with the majority of his contributions heading toward Republicans.

Nishad Singh, FTX's director of engineering, has donated over $13 million toward political campaigns since the 2020 election cycle.

The donations and subsequent meetings signified to those on Capitol Hill a lobbying blitz by FTX in an effort to advocate for the larger cryptocurrency

International regulators are also investigating FTX and Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried is in Bahamian custody ahead of an anticipated extradition to the United States, but FTX faces regulatory probes that extend beyond U.S. borders.

Regulators at the Securities Commission of the Bahamas have already begun to unpack the final, chaotic days at FTX with a likely eye towards charging Bankman-Fried.

The Cyprus SEC had suspended FTX's European license just prior to FTX's Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing, but has complained that John J. Ray, FTX's new CEO, has stymied efforts at an investigation, the Wall Street Journal previously reported.

In Turkey, regulators have already seized "suspicious" FTX assets with a likely eye to a deeper probe into FTX's operations there. FTX operated at least two subsidiary companies in Turkey.

FTX's new CEO will tell lawmakers about $5 billion spending binge

FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III will tell lawmakers about a $5 billion "spending binge" by former FTX executives Sam Bankman-Fried and Ryan Salame in the months before the firm's collapse, according to a copy of his written testimony released by the committee Monday night.

Ray took over as the FTX chief as the crypto empire hurtled towards Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Beyond the multibillion-dollar spending spree, Ray's written testimony confirms that customer assets from FTX were comingled with assets from Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's hedge fund.

"Many things are unknown at this stage," Ray's testimony reads.

Bankman-Fried built 'house of cards,' SEC Chairman Gensler says

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler didn't mince words in charging Bankman-Fried with running what the agency said was a scheme to defraud investors, saying the crypto trading platform "operated behind a veneer of legitimacy."

"We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto," Gensler said. "The alleged fraud committed by Mr. Bankman-Fried is a clarion call to crypto platforms that they need to come into compliance with our laws."

The one-time crypto billionaire was charged with violating the Securities Act of 1933, which basically prohibits issuers of securities from deceiving investors as well as the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which regulates securities once they're traded in the open market.

The agency said it's looking into more possible violations as well as other entities and people tied to FTX.

DOJ plans to unseal Bankman-Fried indictment Tuesday

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the Justice Department plans to unseal its indictment against Bankman-Fried Tuesday morning.

USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 12, 2022

The one-time crypto billionaire was arrested by authorities in the Bahamas after he was reportedly charged by the Southern District of New York with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy and money laundering.

Neither the Attorney General of the Bahamas nor the Royal Bahamas Police Force would confirm the nature of the charges against Bankman-Fried.

