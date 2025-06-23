Live updates: Iran retaliates against U.S. forces in Iraq and Qatar

This is CNBC'S live blog about the conflict in the Middle East.

Iran's armed forces said Monday they carried out missile strikes on U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to the U.S. bombings against key Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

A U.S. official told NBC that other bases in the Middle East, including in Bahrain and elsewhere, have also received notices of imminent threats from Iran.

Iran's armed forces boasted via state media about the "powerful and destructive missile strike" on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which houses around 10,000 troops.

There were no reports of U.S. casualties, according to Qatar's defense ministry and U.S. defense officials who spoke to NBC News.

Iran also launched missiles at a U.S. military base in Iraq, according to an NBC translation of state television.Both attacks were launched as part of the same operation, dubbed, "Basharat al-Fath," which translates to "Glad Tidings of Victory," NBC reported.

President Donald Trump was previously scheduled to meet with his national security team in the Oval Office at 1 p.m. ET.

Qatar 'strongly condemns' attack and says air defenses 'intercepted the Iranian missiles'

Qatar "strongly condemns" the attack at the Al-Udeid air base and considers it "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law and the United Nations Charter," Majed Al Ansari, the official spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on X.

"We reassure that Qatar's air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles," he wrote.

He said that the base had been evacuated prior to the attack, "given the tensions in the region."

"We confirm that no injuries or human casualties resulted from the attack," he continued.

"We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law," he said.

Stocks are positive as traders view Iran missile attacks as a limited response

Stock indexes are positive so far this afternoon despite the Iranian attacks on U.S. bases, as investors view the missile fire as a relatively limited response to the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities.

The alternative, and a much more costly scenario for traders, would have been if Iran had targeted oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, for example, or Gulf state oil production sites.

Oil prices also fell this afternoon after briefly jumping, moved lower by the same working assumptions about Iran's retaliation.

Trump meeting with his national security team in Situation Room

Source: The White House

Trump is meeting with his national security team this afternoon.

A White House official told NBC News the national security team was already meeting in the Situation Room when Iranian missiles were fired at U.S. military bases in Iraq and Qatar.

Trump is joined by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and other top officials.

Qatar says it intercepted Iranian missiles targeting U.S. military base

