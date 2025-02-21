Look inside: This mini-village in Upstate New York is made entirely of found materials—it can be yours for $269,000

In 2006, Matt Bua was visiting Upstate New York when he decided to put down roots and buy property in the area.

Bua, owner and creator of b-Home Studio, found 13.4 acres in Catskill, New York and thought it would be perfect. "I've had a vision of a place where I can build small dwellings and sculptures that I could experiment with and not have to take apart," Bua tells CNBC Make It.

Kevin Witte

As an artist living in New York City, Bua often worked on installations and collaborative building projects. When he bought that first parcel of land, he decided he would use salvaged materials, which were plentiful upstate, to construct buildings on this property.

"All this material has a past and has stories and history," he says. "The psychic energy that's imbued with things that people have used before that still have so much use was exciting for me."

Shortly after buying the first bit of land, Bua and his dad purchased a second 13.3-acre property right next to it. In total they now had 26.70 acres.

Since then, Bua and his friends have built over 30 structures on the property.

Kevin Witte

The "Tower of LP Power," is a two-story structure sided entirely out of vinyl records. The "Cicada House" is a bunker built of dirtbags. There is also a Tudor-style church, and a small wood stove-furnished cabin where Bua lived before eventually moving to a nearby town.

While living in the cabin, Bua used his time to explore the property and even write a book about the history of the stone walls throughout the land.

Though he doesn't know how much he's spent bringing the structures to life over the years, Bua says it was all worth it.

"I think as an artist, I always like to say the best thing you can invest in is yourself," he says. "It was never a problem for me to take whatever money I had and put it back into the project because it was instantly giving back."

Kevin Witte

In 2017, Bua met his now-wife. While the two were building a barn on her property, a pasture nearby went up for sale. Bua says he took it as a sign that it was time to sell his mini-village and simplify his life.

"A lot of times, projects are started by certain people and then other people take them over," Bua says. "I know when you throw your hat over the fence you have to be open to whatever is going to happen but I think it's a perfect canvas for somebody to edit, modify and continue to show it love."

Kevin Witte

The property is currently on the market for $269,000 with The Angela Lanuto Team at Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty.

Lanuto describes the property as truly magical and co-listing agent John Iconomou says the structures make the property unique.

"It just shows you the imagination of someone's mind," Iconomou says. "Each time you go back you see something you didn't see before."

Lanuto says her favorite thing about working to sell this property is that, though they have a listing price, there is no way to put a value on the art. "You have this whole art installation that is within the woods," she adds.

"[Bua's] taken what people would consider garbage, right? And he's transformed it into this tiny village under the trees."

While Bua is ready to leave the mini-village behind, he's hoping this unique home he's created will live on. "I'm excited for whoever takes it over and brings whatever good energy they feel it needs," he says.

