Lukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Is the 8th Russian Energy Executive to Die Suddenly This Year

Maganov's untimely death appears to mark the eighth time this year that a Russian energy executive has died suddenly under unusual circumstances.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request from CNBC for an official statement.

WASHINGTON — The death of Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russian oil giant Lukoil, at a hospital in Moscow appears to mark the eighth time this year that a Russian energy executive has died suddenly and under unusual circumstances.

Maganov died Thursday after falling out of a window of the capital's Central Clinical Hospital, according to the Russian state-sponsored news outlet Interfax. The circumstances of Maganov's death were confirmed by Reuters, citing two anonymous sources. The oil company, and its chairman, had been critical of the Ukraine war, expressing disapproval in a statement on March 3.

But Lukoil, the company that Maganov helped to build, said in a press statement that the 67-year-old had "passed away following a serious illness." The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request from CNBC for an official statement.

The circumstances surrounding Maganov's sudden death have drawn international attention, in part, because seven other top Russian energy executives have been victims of untimely deaths since January, according to reports by Russian and international news agencies.

