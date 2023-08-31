Lululemon sees sales and profit jump 18%, boosts full-year guidance

Lululemon's winning streak continued Thursday after it reported earnings and profits that beat Wall Street's estimates.

The athletic apparel retailer, known for its yoga pants and sporty purses, now expects sales of $9.51 billion to $9.57 billion for the fiscal year.

For numerous quarters, Lululemon has been grappling with a glut in inventory, though those levels have steadily been coming down.

Lululemon raised its full-year guidance Thursday after reporting an 18% jump in both sales and profit for its fiscal second quarter, beating Wall Street's estimates.

The athletic apparel retailer now expects sales to be between $9.51 billion and $9.57 billion for the fiscal year, compared to a previous range of $9.44 billion to $9.51 billion.

Lululemon is expecting profits to be between $12.02 to $12.17 per share for the year, compared to a previous range of $11.74 to $11.94.

For its current quarter, the retailer is forecasting earnings per share of $2.23 to $2.28 and sales of $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion, in line with analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Here's how Lululemon did in its second fiscal quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.68 vs. $2.54 expected

$2.68 vs. $2.54 expected Revenue: $2.21 billion vs. $2.17 billion expected

The company's reported net income for the three-month period that ended July 30 was $341.6 million, or $2.68 per share, compared with $289.5 million, or $2.26 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $2.21 billion, up about 18% from $1.87 billion a year earlier.

The company easily beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines but fell short of same store sales expectations: Comparable sales were up 11% in the quarter, compared to an estimate of up 12.1%, according to StreetAccount.

Lululemon has undertaken an ambitious growth plan — its "Power of Three x2" strategy — that calls for sales to double to $12.5 billion by 2026 compared to 2021's revenue of $6.25 billion. To get there, the retailer has been working to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint and double its men's and direct-to-consumer revenue.

Sales in the men's category were up 15% during the quarter, and the retailer opened 10 new stores on a net basis, including its first in Thailand. By the end of the quarter, it had 672 stores globally.

It's also been working to address a persistent inventory glut, with year-over-year levels steadily coming down. During its second quarter, inventories were up 14% to $1.7 billion, compared with $1.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Direct to consumer revenue was up 15% but it was a smaller part of Lululemon's overall channel mix in the quarter. Direct to consumer sales represented 40% of Lululemon's overall sales, compared to 42% in the year ago period.

Sales in North America were up 11%, while revenue internationally was up 52%.

Lululemon's gross margin was largely in line with expectations at 58.8%, compared to the 58.5% analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount.

Read the full earnings release here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.